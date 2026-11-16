ANALYSIS-Nvidia's AI financing machine may survive Huang, but with less risk appetite

​Nvidia's $500 billion AI financing platform is unlikely to disappear with co-founder Jensen Huang's departure, but ‌losing ​its chief dealmaker could make it harder to bankroll some of the riskier infrastructure bets driving the AI boom.

Analysts are increasingly concerned about a possible pullback in AI financing, especially in some of Nvidia's investments in AI startups and neoclouds — specialized cloud providers that rent out AI computing capacity — which the chip company has favored. And while the financing platform for AI infrastructure is expected to continue under interim ‌CEO Colette Kress, they say there could be an initial pause as the company and financiers assess the program's future direction.

"Nvidia's CEO transition adds additional uncertainty," said Morningstar analyst Brian Colello. Nvidia's financial partners, which include Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs and KKR, are still discussing deals to finance AI companies, according to two people familiar with the matter. One of the people added that there has been no indication from Nvidia of a pause.

Nvidia did not respond to a request for comment. Nvidia's partners indicated their intention to continue working with the platform. "We ‌greatly value the relationship between our teams and look forward to continuing our work together," Sikander Rashid, global head of AI infrastructure of Brookfield Asset Management, said in an email.

CEO HUANG'S DEPARTURE CREATES UNCERTAINTY But analysts said it may not be business as ‌usual for the platform when it comes to future deals.

"We do not assume existing commitments change, but new deals could take longer or require more compensation as investors look for reassurance about Nvidia's role," JPMorgan credit analyst Erica Spear said in a note. Nvidia and its partners may also run up against a loss of appetite from investors for new deals, as interest rates rise and the next US Congress considers pushing back against data-center buildouts, she said.

Data-center opponents were among the biggest winners in this month's US midterm elections, which handed control of Congress to Democrats in part due to a shift in the public mood on AI. Huang stepped down as ⁠Nvidia's CEO on ​Thursday after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy ⁠that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China.

Huang had unveiled the AI financing platform in August. At that time, he said it was designed to address concerns about circular financing, in which a company helps to finance purchases of its own products — and in so doing compounds its exposure to ⁠any potential downturn.

He promised that the partnership, which has yet to announce a deal, would bring independent institutional capital into the AI infrastructure market, while Nvidia would limit its financial guarantees to a maximum of 25%. Outside of the $500 billion platform, Bank of America analysts estimate Nvidia as of August had ​made $70 billion of equity investments in AI-sector companies, including stakes in neocloud companies such CoreWeave and in technology startups.

Nvidia also provided $230 billion in financial guarantees, they said, the most recent in August when it agreed to guarantee up to $105 billion in financing ⁠to help OpenAI lease a sprawling data center in Ohio under development by SB Energy, owned by Japan's SoftBank. It is one of the chipmaker's largest infrastructure financing commitments. INVESTORS FOCUS ON CONTRACTS OR GUARANTEES

In Nvidia's uncertain post-Huang future, analysts said, the new financing platform may shift its focus to more established hyperscalers as lenders and credit investors — who ⁠provide ​funds to Nvidia's partners — worry about risk. Huang had been one of the visionary voices driving much of the AI boom, helping to convince companies, governments and investors to commit extraordinary amounts of capital to AI infrastructure, JPMorgan's Spear said.

He had envisioned Nvidia's platform using the company's own chips as collateral with limited guarantees, to give AI developers easier access to Nvidia's computing power. But lenders and credit investors are calling for any future financing to be backed by the recipients' customer contracts or financial guarantees. "The beauty of securitized products, and ⁠of ABF (asset- backed finance) in particular, is that our repayment depends solely on assets and contracts," said Edwin Wilches, co-head of PGIM Credit's Securitized Products team.

"As long as they keep producing compute, we get repaid by the parties leasing that capacity." The platform's announcement had ⁠coincided with Nvidia's new neocloud structure, under which it provides financial guarantees for ⁠initial investment in neocloud specialists in exchange for shared revenue.

The plan, analysts said, may now pivot toward bigger, global players that carry less financial risk. "We would expect the $500 billion pool of third-party capital that NVIDIA had raised is more likely to go to more established players — larger hyper-scalers, mostly," Joseph Moore, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a note.

"To be clear, we would still expect close ‌to 25% of revenues to be neoclouds, but ‌with more coming from established players."