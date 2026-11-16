Republican 2028 field takes shape after midterm drubbing

The Republican Party's midterm drubbing has opened the door to a crowded battle to succeed President ​Donald Trump, with a wide field of potential 2028 contenders gearing up for presidential bids, according to interviews with more than ‌a dozen ​people involved in prospective campaigns.

Allies and operatives around Vice President JD Vance, US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin have begun making early preparations or assessing potential campaigns, the people said. They are "at least trying to get their ducks in order to run," said one Republican operative familiar with the activity.

More Republicans are expected to join them, according to Republican donors, strategists and influential conservative leaders, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. Some potential candidates are also considering sitting out 2028 and waiting until 2032, ‌calculating that Trump's unpopularity and the party's midterm losses could make the next presidential election an especially difficult one for the Republican nominee.

After those losses, many Republicans no longer view Vance as Trump's inevitable successor. While potential rivals explore bids, donors are holding back their money and some Republicans are taking a fresh look at governors who can claim distance from Washington and the Trump administration. "What happened (in the midterms) was a major reset and changed everything as it relates to presidential politics," said Bob Vander Plaats, an Iowa evangelical leader and chief executive of The Family Leader, a conservative Christian advocacy organization.

Had Republicans fared better, "JD Vance would have been a lock in terms of the heir apparent," Vander Plaats said. Now, "he’ll probably have competition and a lot of competition." VANCE STILL THE MAN TO BEAT

Vance appears likely to run, according ‌to four people familiar with his thinking, but has not yet formally decided as he weighs the souring political environment for Republicans and the effect of a campaign on his young family. A Vance ally, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Vance and his political operation expected Republican figures opposed to the vice president's brand of conservatism would emerge after the midterms to promote ‌rival presidential candidates.

The person said Vance favored a competitive primary instead of an early Trump endorsement because it would prove his mettle for a general election. Vance would enter the race with formidable advantages as the sitting vice president with a national profile. One Republican operative who worked on a competitive House race described the nomination as Vance's to lose.

"I think if he wants the nomination, he probably wins it in an ugly fashion," the operative said, predicting a potentially nasty contest. But running from the vice presidency could complicate his path. After largely avoiding public disagreement with Trump, Vance blamed the Iran war for Republicans’ midterm defeat. A week later, Trump directed him to focus on domestic issues instead of efforts to secure a peace deal with Iran.

The fallout from the conflict will likely prove a challenge for the broader Republican field, as candidates navigate how much to distance themselves from a war that Trump continues to defend. The Vance ally said the vice president considered the midterm result ⁠a rejection of the ​Iran war rather than voters' verdict on the Trump presidency. When the war ends, the person said, Vance and ⁠populist Republicans will be able to rebuild Trump's coalition of voters.

CRUZ, OTHER RIVALS SEE AN OPENING Cruz has spoken openly with associates about another White House run, after his failed attempt for the nomination in 2016, and has begun early preparations, according to two people familiar with the activity. Representatives for Cruz did not respond to a request for comment.

Over a steak dinner with conservative economist Stephen Moore before the midterms, Cruz said he planned to launch a bid, Moore told Reuters. ⁠On Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick's podcast in August, Cruz was similarly direct: “It's no secret that I want to be president." Cruz has spent months positioning himself as a conservative who would return Republicans to a market-first domestic policy and a more traditional approach to international relations, emphasizing that any military action must be in US national interests and not aimed at nation-building.

"He says he's the mantle to the Reagan Republican wing of the party," Moore said. One ​Republican donor said calls from potential candidates to major funders are likely to pick up soon, followed by donor retreats and trips to primary states early next year.

Hovering over the emerging field is Trump. He has said the Republican Party has a deep bench but suggested after the midterms that he may not endorse anyone in the primary. Several ⁠strategists said Trump's backing could reshape the Republican nominating race.

"Unless the president swoops in with an endorsement early, there’s plenty of time," said Kellyanne Conway, Trump's 2016 campaign manager and first-term senior counselor. "His endorsement is still the biggest get in all of politics." DISTANCE FROM TRUMP MAY BENEFIT GOVERNORS

Some Republicans see a lane for conservative governors who could tout their executive experience and distance themselves from Washington and Trump's sagging popularity. DeSantis is keeping his options open for 2028 and considering waiting until 2032, believing Trump’s low ⁠approval rating could ​make it difficult for any Republican to win in the upcoming election cycle, according to a party operative familiar with his thinking. Florida was one of the few Republican strongholds to withstand the Democratic wave in the midterms.

Youngkin is also considering a run, according to Moore and another person familiar with his thinking. He has remained active in national Republican politics since winning the Virginia governorship in 2021 despite the state's leftward turn in recent decades. In August, he began a nationwide education advocacy group widely seen in party circles as a possible launching pad for a presidential bid. Youngkin, whose term ended in January, supports Trump but is not seen as close to him, which could potentially help him if the party is looking for a reset.

"I know Glenn Youngkin very well ⁠and if he can find an avenue, he’s likely to get in the race," Moore said. Another potential contender is Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who three Republican donors said they hoped would enter the race.

But several people familiar with Rubio's thinking said a 2028 bid appears unlikely for now, with some close to him expecting him to spend time in the private sector. ⁠A former aide pointed instead to a possible 2032 run. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed some 45% of Republican voters ⁠said they believed Rubio would be an "excellent" presidential candidate, with 43% saying the same of Vance.

Representatives for DeSantis, Youngkin and Rubio did not respond to requests for comment. The early jockeying comes as some Republicans have grown pessimistic about their party's 2028 prospects.

Robert Bigelow, a major conservative donor who gave around $14 million to the main pro-Trump super PAC in the 2024 election, blamed Trump for the midterm defeats and said he expected Democrats to win the White House in 2028. Still, Bigelow said he likes both Vance and Rubio and had suggested them as a potential ticket when ‌Trump asked him in February who should succeed him.

Despite thinking the Democrats’ ‌election "tsunami” could last a decade, Bigelow said Vance should run. “You can run again," he said. "But not to run at all is a mistake.”