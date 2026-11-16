ROI-War-torn present clouds Saudi Arabia's post-oil future: Bousso

Saudi Arabia's energy industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience amid ​this year's Middle East hostilities, yet beneath this tactical success lies lasting structural damage. Riyadh may now have to shelve its most ambitious ​plans to move beyond hydrocarbons. The world's second-largest oil producer's operational comeback has been remarkable. The ‌kingdom's ​crude output climbed to 10.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, the highest level since before the US and Israel launched the war against Iran in February, according to OPEC data.

This recovery brings vital relief to a Saudi economy battered over the past eight months by Iranian strikes on critical energy infrastructure in the region and severely disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The rebound is particularly noteworthy because the kingdom’s security environment ‌deteriorated further in July with the resumption of the conflict in Yemen. Saudi Arabia is now subject to near-daily strikes from Iran-backed Houthi forces alongside cross-border attacks from Iranian-aligned militias in Iraq.

Ultimately, the conflict's greatest damage may be to the perception that the Gulf is a stable investment environment. Restoring confidence may prove far more challenging than restoring crude flows. OPERATIONAL WIN

That production has rebounded so decisively is a testament to the engineering and logistical agility of state oil giant Saudi Aramco, which has moved swiftly to repair damaged oilfields, refineries and processing plants. Perhaps most impressively, in September, Aramco redirected the bulk of its ‌shipments back to its Ras Tanura terminal on the eastern coast following a strike on the East-West Pipeline that links the country's main oilfields to the Red Sea, the kingdom's key oil export hub since the start of the war. Aramco then took only a few ‌days to restore the pipeline, setting the stage for a significant surge in export volumes despite ongoing Iranian attacks.

The gambit lifted Saudi crude exports to 6.7 million bpd across September and October, according to Kpler data. Not only was this the highest level since the war began, but it was also well above the kingdom's 2025 pre-war baseline of 6.2 million bpd. While refined-product exports are still operating at roughly 70% of pre-war capacity, that's significantly higher than levels earlier in the conflict. The higher output is also helping the kingdom replenish its war-depleted domestic stockpiles. Riyadh is currently rebuilding inventories at a rate of 1.2 million bpd, according to ROI calculations, after accounting for exports, domestic refining runs and direct crude burn ⁠for power generation.

Saudi ​Arabia also holds significant spare capacity. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said last month ⁠that the company could scale up to its maximum sustainable capacity of 12 million bpd in days if directed. AN ECONOMIC IMPERATIVE

For Riyadh, the production rebound is an economic imperative. Official preliminary figures show the Saudi economy contracted by 3.8% year-on-year in the third quarter, dragged down by a 20.4% plunge in oil sector activity. While increased export volumes should boost ⁠state revenue in the fourth quarter, recent slides in global crude prices threaten to dampen the fiscal upside. The International Monetary Fund projects the kingdom's GDP will contract by 3.3% in 2026 before staging a 7.9% rebound the following year, an outlook predicated almost entirely on the sustained recovery of hydrocarbon flows.

Meanwhile, other Middle East producers are ​also ramping up production, laying the groundwork for an intensifying battle over market share. For example, the United Arab Emirates, which left the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in May, is already producing above its pre-war average. These higher export volumes do not signal ⁠a return to normal business conditions, however. Gulf exporters must now navigate exorbitant war-risk insurance premiums, complex shipping logistics, and ongoing transit hazards through the Hormuz chokepoint.

Perhaps most importantly for the Saudis, pervasive geopolitical uncertainty looks likely to continue weighing heavily on long-term regional investment. BLURRY VISION 2030

The conflict has fundamentally disrupted the timeline and focus of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's multi-billion-dollar Vision 2030. ⁠Launched ​a decade ago, the agenda was conceived to wean the state off oil-revenue dependency. The transformation blueprint was already running into headwinds before the war began, prompting Riyadh to scale back flagship gigaprojects such as NEOM, the futuristic desert metropolis.

The war has accelerated this retrenchment by squeezing the country’s budget. Saudi defence spending rose 12% year-on-year in the first half of the year, while the third-quarter budget deficit widened to roughly $22 billion and foreign investment also slowed. The disruption in Hormuz has upended capital-allocation decisions in the Gulf. Riyadh is now redirecting capital toward enhancing, constructing and protecting strategic energy infrastructure. This ⁠includes expanding the East-West Pipeline, building a major new port along the Red Sea coast and assessing new pipeline corridors capable of permanently bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

This pivot does not signal an outright retreat from modernizing the economy. The kingdom continues to direct capital into scalable, modular ⁠sectors such as data centres and AI infrastructure that carry lower execution risk. Nevertheless, ⁠the country’s strategic centre of gravity has shifted. While the broader ambitions of Vision 2030 remain central to the kingdom's long-term goals, the realities of regional warfare have forced Riyadh to fall back on its most dependable asset.

When the present is this dangerous, the future will have to wait. (The opinions expressed here are those of Ron Bousso, a columnist for Reuters.)

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(Ron Bousso; Editing by Marguerita Choy)