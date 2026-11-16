Ukraine says it struck oil depot in Russia's Rostov region
Ukraine's military struck an oil depot in the Russian city of Azov in the Rostov region, Ukraine's General Staff said on Monday. In a Telegram post, the General Staff said the strike hit the Flash Energy depot near Rostov-on-Don, which it described as the main logistics hub for Russia's southern force grouping.
"After the strike, explosions were heard at the facility, followed by a fire," it said, adding that the extent of the damage was being clarified.