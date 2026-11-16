Ukraine says it struck oil depot in Russia's Rostov region

Ukraine's ​military ​struck an ‌oil depot in ​the Russian city of ‌Azov in the Rostov region, Ukraine's General Staff said on ‌Monday. In a Telegram post, ‌the General Staff said the strike hit the Flash ⁠Energy ​depot ⁠near Rostov-on-Don, which it described ⁠as the main logistics hub for ​Russia's southern force grouping.

"After ⁠the strike, explosions were heard ⁠at ​the facility, followed by a fire," it ⁠said, adding that the extent ⁠of ⁠the damage was being clarified.