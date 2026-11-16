Trump says he might meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to East Asia this week.
US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to East Asia this week.
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