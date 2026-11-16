Ministry of Culture launches AI-powered Semantic Search platform integrating 65 digital portals

To create a unified digital knowledge ecosystem, the Ministry of Culture has launched an AI-powered Semantic Search and Knowledge Discovery Platform with a conversational assistant on the Ministry's primary digital platform, integrating its diverse digital assets through Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. According to a press release issued by the Ministry, the solution enables users to access information through a single intelligent interface. The platform provides a unified semantic search experience using Natural Language Processing (NLP), delivering accurate and contextually relevant results across ring-fenced portals. Search results are enriched with AI-generated summaries, source references, multilingual translation capabilities and relevant multimedia content.

Leveraging embeddings, knowledge graph and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), the solution moves beyond conventional keyword-based searches to understand user intent and contextual meaning. Built on open-source foundation models, the architecture of the platform is LLM-agnostic, ensuring flexibility to adopt emerging Indian sovereign AI models and future technological advancements. The Ministry manages around 65 digital platforms which host extensive repositories of archives, manuscripts, museums, monuments, tangible and intangible cultural heritage, various art forms, preservation and conservation initiatives, commemorative programmes, and flagship national campaigns. Previously, however, the information was dispersed across multiple heterogeneous systems, limiting seamless discovery and user accessibility.

Detailing the platform's capabilities, the press note stated that it understands questions in everyday language, allowing citizens to ask queries as they would ask a person—such as "Which manuscripts on Ayurveda are held in national collections?"—without needing keywords or knowledge of the portals. It searches around 65 portals at once, finding relevant material from every portal and bringing it together into one clear, readable answer. The platform shows the source for every fact, with each statement carrying a numbered citation that opens the exact Ministry page it came from, so any answer can be checked in one click. Using grounded AI, it answers only from official sources by drawing solely on the Ministry's own portals and never the open internet, and states so rather than guessing when material is thin. A short answer appears first, followed by a fuller explanation for those who want to read further.

For the Ministry's biggest national databases—such as Gyanbharatam, Abhilekh Patal, Indian Culture, and Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar—the platform looks up the collections live by querying the portal directly at the moment of asking, enabling even deep archival records to be found. It also brings relevant photographs, artefacts, and documents from the portals into the answer alongside the text. Furthermore, the platform holds a conversation by understanding follow-up questions in context so citizens can explore a topic step by step without repeating themselves. It also speaks and listens, allowing citizens to ask by voice and have answers read aloud in a natural Indian voice, which opens the Ministry's content to people with low literacy or visual impairment. Built with Bhashini, the Government of India's national language platform, it works across all 22 scheduled languages and needs no login, enabling anyone to use it immediately with no registration and no personal profile created. (ANI)