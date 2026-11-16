Dholera SIR accelerates development as India’s first Semicon City; Gujarat CM reviews key projects

Reinforcing its position as India’s first emerging Semicon City, Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) is witnessing rapid progress in industrial development along with the creation of world-class physical, economic, and social infrastructure, opening significant opportunities for investments in healthcare, hospitality, education, and urban services. According to a press release, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, reviewed the progress of key industrial, social, and urban infrastructure projects at Dholera SIR, highlighting the state government’s commitment to creating a complete ecosystem that supports businesses, investors, professionals, and residents alike.

During the present review, the Chief Minister assessed the development of critical social infrastructure projects within Dholera’s Activation Area, including a 200-bed multi-speciality hospital, an integrated school, a fire station, a hotel, a guest house, a food court, a tent city, and residential and commercial developments, as per the release. The review demonstrated the significant progress achieved since the Chief Minister’s previous visit and underscored Dholera’s readiness to emerge as a self-sustained urban and industrial destination.

Several hospitality projects are nearing completion, including a 42-room guest house equipped with suites and conference facilities, a food court capable of serving approximately 600 people, and a 50-tent Tent City, as per the release. These facilities are expected to become operational shortly and will significantly enhance Dholera’s ability to host investors, industry leaders, business delegations, and visitors arriving from across India and overseas.

With large-scale industrial investments already taking shape, demand for quality healthcare and hospitality infrastructure is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. The upcoming multi-speciality hospital and hotel projects represent strong opportunities for leading healthcare providers, hospital chains, and hospitality developers seeking to establish an early presence in one of India’s fastest-growing industrial ecosystems.

The momentum is being driven by the development of the Tata Electronics Semiconductor Fabrication Facility, one of the most significant semiconductor investments in India. The semiconductor fabrication plant is expected to anchor a broader ecosystem of semiconductor manufacturing, ancillary industries, technology enterprises, research institutions, skilled professionals, and support services, catalysing demand for robust urban infrastructure and high-quality social amenities.

Complementing industrial growth, Dholera is also advancing on the sustainability front. A large-scale plantation drive undertaken in partnership with the Forest Department and Sadhbhavna Trust has resulted in the plantation of approximately 1.11 lakh saplings across 53 hectares within the Activation Area. Innovative drum plantation techniques have been introduced to improve tree survival rates and strengthen the city’s green cover in line with Dholera’s climatic conditions. Connectivity infrastructure continues to strengthen Dholera’s investment attractiveness. The operational Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway has significantly improved access to the region, while the upcoming Dholera International Airport is expected to become operational by the end of 2026, further boosting domestic and global connectivity.

Rail connectivity is also progressing through strategic projects, including the Bhimnath-Dholera Logistic Hub Rail Line and the Ahmedabad-Dholera Semi High-Speed Double Rail Line, which will connect Dholera seamlessly with Ahmedabad, Dholera International Airport, and Lothal, further integrating the region into Gujarat’s and India’s economic growth corridors. As Gujarat prepares for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027, Dholera is expected to emerge as one of the flagship investment destinations, with a particular focus on attracting investments in healthcare, hospitality, educational institutions, residential developments, commercial infrastructure, and urban services alongside advanced manufacturing and semiconductor industries.

Dholera’s development strategy goes beyond industrial infrastructure and aims to create a globally competitive, liveable, and sustainable city. The parallel development of healthcare facilities, hotels, housing, commercial spaces, education infrastructure, public safety services, and green assets is laying the foundation for a vibrant urban ecosystem that can support long-term economic growth and quality of life. With industrial, social, and connectivity infrastructure advancing simultaneously, Dholera is steadily transforming into a benchmark smart industrial city and India’s first semicon city, offering unparalleled opportunities for investors, businesses, and institutions looking to participate in the next phase of India’s technology-led growth story. (ANI)