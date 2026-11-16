BSE BANKEX becomes first Indian sectoral index futures contract to receive US CFTC approval

BSE's BANKEX Index Futures has become the first Indian sectoral index futures contract to receive approval from the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for offering and sale in the US, providing American investors access to India's banking sector through a regulated derivatives instrument. According to a statement issued by BSE on Monday, the approval allows BANKEX Futures to be offered and sold to investors in the United States, subject to the applicable provisions of the US Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.

The approval follows the successful completion of the CFTC's 45-day expedited review process, during which the BANKEX contract was found to meet the applicable requirements under the US Commodity Exchange Act. Commenting on the development, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE, said, "We are pleased to receive the confirmation of the CFTC for offering BSE BANKEX Index Futures contract in the US. With this confirmation, US investors will be able to access the Indian banking sector through a well-regulated and transparent venue. We will continue our efforts to widen the range of BSE products available to global investors."

The BSE BANKEX Index tracks the performance of leading banking sector stocks listed on the exchange, while the futures contract based on the index allows investors to gain exposure to or hedge their positions in banking stocks through a single instrument. According to the exchange, the CFTC's confirmation will make it easier for US-based investors to participate in Indian banking sector index derivatives on BSE, while the contracts will continue to remain subject to Indian securities market laws and regulations.

The approval is also expected to provide US institutional investors, including asset managers, hedge funds and proprietary trading firms, with a regulated avenue to gain exposure to India's banking sector or hedge their existing positions in Indian banking stocks. BSE further noted that increased participation from US investors is expected to enhance the depth and liquidity of the BANKEX futures contract, strengthening the exchange's derivatives market. (ANI)