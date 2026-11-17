Sirens ​sounded after a ‌drone flew over ​the Khor Mor gas field, one of ‌the largest in Iraq's Kurdistan region, two security sources told Reuters on Monday, without giving more details.

Production ‌at Khor Mor was halted last ‌week following what the joint operator, UAE-based Dana Gas, said was a suspected drone attack, taking out 2.8 ⁠gigawatts ​of power generation ⁠in the Kurdistan region. Dana Gas said it extinguished ⁠a fire sparked by the attack. Production at ​the field, which supplies regional power generation, has ⁠repeatedly been disrupted after attacks that Kurdish officials have ⁠blamed ​on Iranian-backed militias.

In July, Dana Gas shut down the field's main production facilities, ⁠citing what it said were credible security threats and ⁠regional ⁠tension before restarting production later that month.