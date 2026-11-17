United ​Airlines said on Monday it was troubleshooting ‌a technology issue affecting departing flights, but flights already airborne and those operated by United ‌Express were unaffected.

An internal memo from ‌United's pilots' union, seen by Reuters, said a company-wide web-based outage was affecting multiple applications used ⁠by ​pilots, including ⁠crew communications. The memo said United was unable to ⁠provide final aircraft weights for departing flights and ​advised pilots to follow airport station guidance ⁠on whether to leave their gates.

"We're aware ⁠of ​the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to ⁠get things back up and running as ⁠soon ⁠as possible," the airline said on social media.