North Korean leader Kim ​Jong Un inspected the construction of ​a mountain tourism ‌zone in Samjiyon, ​near the Chinese border, on Sunday and Monday, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. Kim toured ‌the Samjiyon airport reconstruction, a tourist railway line and a ski resort, and pronounced the resort's hotels, lodges and housing flawless and worthy of top ‌marks, KCNA said.

Kim ordered that the airport's runway extension meet International Civil ‌Aviation Organization standards, KCNA said. He also climbed Mount Paektu to review the rebuilt cable car station and work near Heaven Lake, demanding the highest quality for every ⁠structure there, ​KCNA said.

Separately, ⁠Jo Yong Won, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary ⁠of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, met Russian President ​Vladimir Putin, Interfax and TASS news agencies said. US President Donald Trump said ⁠on Monday he might meet with Kim in China this week, while Interfax quoted ⁠Kremlin ​spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday that Putin could meet Kim if Kim also came to China for this week's ⁠APEC summit.

South Korea's unification ministry noted on Monday the North Korean delegation, which ⁠had been ⁠in Russia since November 14, had travelled just before a US-China-Russia summit scheduled for this week, and said it ‌would ‌monitor developments.