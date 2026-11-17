Britain needs a "complete system reset" of welfare benefits and employment support for young ‌people to lower its rate of youth inactivity from one of the highest in Europe, according to a major report which will be published in full on Tuesday.

Alan Milburn, a former minister from Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Labour Party, will propose lower benefit payments for Britons aged under 25 and more mandatory work placements for the long-term youth ‌unemployed. The government has supported the review and Burnham has spoken of the need to act on its findings.

"A complete system reset is needed," Milburn said ‌in remarks ahead of the release of the full government-commissioned report, due at 1130 GMT. "It is time for a new settlement that makes work not welfare the future for the next generation." Britain had 981,000 people aged 16-24 not in employment, education or training (NEET) in the second quarter of this year, accounting for one in eight of the age group and a share that was the second-highest in Europe ⁠last year.

Its ​15.6% youth unemployment rate is also unusually ⁠high relative to the 3.4% rate for older workers — elsewhere in Europe, the youth jobless rate is typically only just over double that of older age groups. Milburn said his proposals would aim to ⁠lower the NEET rate to 5% over a 10-year period through a mix of stronger employer incentives, better mental health support and a doubling of the number of young people studying for ​apprenticeships.

Any cuts to welfare are likely to concern many Labour lawmakers, who largely thwarted attempts to tighten eligibility rules under Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer, handing ammunition ⁠to their political opponents who accuse the party of being on the side of welfare claimants, not workers. The full version of the report is likely to be closely scrutinised for how much up-front spending ⁠it ​recommends and how soon it will deliver savings, at a time when some investors have said the government has failed to control welfare spending.

Britain spends around £8 billion ($11 billion) a year on its main disability and unemployment benefits for people aged 18-24, while spending on back-to-work measures has fallen since 2010. Milburn said he wants ⁠the balance between youth benefits spending and measures to support young people into work or education to shift from 25-to-1 to 2-to-1.

Employers said the government needed to ⁠ensure it made economic sense to hire inexperienced ⁠workers — especially as Britain's minimum wage is higher relative to average earnings than in almost all other rich economies. "Businesses want to give young people opportunities. But too often they are arriving in the jobs market with little workplace experience, while the costs ‌and risks of taking ‌them on continue to rise," said Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of ​Commerce.

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