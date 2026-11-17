IMF says it is near deal with Ukraine on $1.6 billion, once financing assurances secured
The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it made important progress in discussions with Ukrainian authorities on a staff-level agreement that would free up $1.6 billion in funds for Kyiv, once financing assurances had been secured. The IMF said virtual discussions were continuing, with the goal of reaching a staff-level agreement allowing the disbursement. It said IMF staff and Ukraine were engaging with international partners to secure the financing assurances needed due to the expected longer duration of the war.
The IMF said its staff estimated Kyiv had a residual financing gap of $32 billion to $34 billion in 2027 and $17 billion in 2028.