​The International Monetary ​Fund on ‌Monday said ​it made important progress in discussions with ‌Ukrainian authorities on a staff-level agreement that would free up $1.6 billion in ‌funds for Kyiv, once financing assurances ‌had been secured. The IMF said virtual discussions were continuing, with the goal of ⁠reaching ​a ⁠staff-level agreement allowing the disbursement. It said ⁠IMF staff and Ukraine were engaging ​with international partners to secure the ⁠financing assurances needed due to the expected ⁠longer ​duration of the war.

The IMF said its staff estimated ⁠Kyiv had a residual financing gap of $32 ⁠billion ⁠to $34 billion in 2027 and $17 billion in 2028.