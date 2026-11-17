Rohit Chopra, secretary ‌of the California ​Business and Consumer Services Agency, said greater accountability is needed from technology companies rolling out AI into the broader economy, and ‌that his agency is already eyeing the possibility of taking those who fail to observe state rules to court. "There is no AI exception" to state legislation that mandates state licensing rules that govern everyone ‌from doctors to bankers, Chopra told a Reuters Momentum AI Finance conference on Monday.

Chopra, the former ‌head of the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said he is concerned about the possibility that artificial intelligence companies may be acquiring and "weaponizing" consumer data, adding that he has little confidence federal regulators will be willing or able ⁠to step ​in and address problems ⁠via enforcement action. Specifically, he voiced unease about whether the Federal Reserve is assessing AI-related vulnerabilities.

"Or are they simply rooting ⁠all this on as cheerleaders? Because the economy, they have too many eggs in this basket," Chopra said, ​adding that he has "real worry" that any pullback or correction would end up jeopardizing the ⁠health of the overall economy. Self-regulation without enforcement makes it difficult to determine whether the technology companies' idea of self-regulation is adequate ⁠to ​address the potential risks of a new technology such as AI, he said.

Chopra said state regulators are examining ways to collaborate around developing new rules and regulations governing the use of ⁠AI as it becomes increasingly ubiquitous. “We can’t just sit and watch,” he said, adding that ⁠states cannot simply rely ⁠on federal regulators to shoulder this task, nor can they leave it up to companies to self-regulate.

“We’re talking about breaking... the social contract” ‌with American citizens, Chopra ‌said.