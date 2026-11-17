New Zealand ​all-rounder Mitch ​Santner has ‌been ruled ​out of the two-test series against India ‌after being struck on the hand while batting during the fifth ODI. New Zealand ‌Cricket said on Tuesday scans revealed ‌Santner had fractured his right hand and that his involvement in the upcoming ⁠four-test ​tour of ⁠Australia would be updated.

Central Districts spin-bowling all-rounder ⁠Dean Foxcroft, who made his test ​debut against Ireland in May, has ⁠been called into the squad to replace ⁠Santner. The ​first test starts on Thursday at Wellington's Basin Reserve, followed ⁠by Christchurch's Hagley Oval on November 27.

New ⁠Zealand ⁠lost the ODI series 3-1 to India.