The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it made important progress in discussions with Ukrainian authorities on a staff-level agreement that ‌would free up $1.6 billion in funds for Kyiv, once financing assurances had been secured. The IMF said virtual discussions were continuing, with the goal of reaching a staff-level agreement on the disbursement in the near term. IMF staff and Ukraine were also engaging ‌with international partners to secure the necessary financing assurances given the longer duration of the war.

Cooperation with the IMF, ‌Ukraine's key international lender, is critical to ensure funding from other partners and help maintain economic stability as the conflict with Russia grinds on and Kyiv faces a multi-billion financing shortfall for next year. The IMF said its staff estimated Kyiv had a residual financing gap of $32 billion to $34 billion in ⁠2027 and $17 billion ​in 2028.

IMF staff on November ⁠9 began a review that combines the second and third assessments of Ukraine's four-year $8.1 billion Extended Fund Facility program. "Performance under the program has improved ⁠since the First Review. This reform momentum must be sustained going forward to unlock committed financing, mobilize additional revenues and donor support to secure ​financing assurances," the IMF said.

IMF mission chief Gavin Gray said discussions would continue virtually with the goal of ⁠reaching staff-level agreement in the near term. Ukraine's economic outlook has been revised down sharply, with gross domestic product now expected to contract by 0.5% in 2026 ⁠and ​1% in 2027, the IMF said, reflecting an increasingly challenging security situation and increased Russian attacks on economic infrastructure. The war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, was now expected to continue through 2027.

Gray said available indicators ⁠suggested the authorities had met all quantitative performance criteria at the end of the September, and structural reform momentum had ⁠improved despite the challenging security and ⁠economic situation. Kyiv met two of six structural benchmarks by the end of October, implemented two others with delay and made progress on completing the remaining two, regarding the independence of ‌the energy regulator and ‌amendments to the tax code.