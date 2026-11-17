United Airlines said on Monday it had resolved a technology issue ‌that delayed flight departures, just days after a ‌nationwide air traffic control outage caused widespread disruption to US airlines. The disruption highlighted how computer failures ⁠can ​ground flights even ⁠when aircraft and crews are ready to depart. ⁠There was no indication that United's outage was ​connected to Friday's Federal Aviation Administration shutdown.

"We have ⁠resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures," ⁠United ​said in an updated statement, adding flights already airborne and those operated by ⁠United Express were unaffected. "There is no indication that this ⁠was ⁠a cybersecurity-related issue," the airline said.