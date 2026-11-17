A group of Ecuadorean fishermen filed a lawsuit in the United States against President Donald Trump's administration on Monday, seeking damages for a drone attack in the Pacific Ocean that sank their vessel in March and injured ‌crew members, a court document showed.

The lawsuit, filed by the crew of the Negra Francisca Duarte II at a federal court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, seeks financial compensation, an order requiring the US to end lethal boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, and any other relief the court considers just, the court filing showed. The US government has claimed responsibility for airstrikes against ‌what it calls "narco-terrorists" in the Pacific as part of Operation Southern Spear, but has stated it has no information about the attack on the Negra Francisca Duarte ‌II and two other Ecuadorean vessels that were sunk earlier this year. The Washington Post reported in August that the ships were targeted as part of a CIA program.

The lawsuit alleges two separate armed drones launched from a vessel operated by the United States attacked the ship and set it ablaze, causing "serious burns" to two of the 16 crew members aboard. "All of the Plaintiffs ended up jumping off the ship and into the ⁠sea. They then ​found their way onto small emergency boats," the ⁠filing said.

The crew say they headed toward what they believed was a nearby tuna fishing boat, but were met by armed men speaking English and wearing military-style uniforms. They were subsequently transferred to a Salvadoran ⁠ship which sailed them for seven days to a port in El Salvador.

"We filed the lawsuit because the boat was all we had. Nobody in Ecuador is helping us," the ship's captain, Hernan Flores, ​told Reuters by phone. "They did all that damage to us, and by the grace of God, we're alive." Flores said they have enough evidence to demonstrate ⁠the lasting effects of the attack on the vessel's 16 crew members. The lawsuit alleges the attack was "part of an unprecedented and manifestly unlawful US military campaign."

Representatives of the White House and the US Department of Justice did ⁠not ​immediately respond to requests for comment. WIDER CAMPAIGN AGAINST TRAFFICKERS

From late August to mid-September, US Southern Command said it intercepted and sank at least eight Ecuadorean vessels in the Pacific, saying they were being used as resupply points for drug traffickers working with the Ecuadorean criminal gang Los Choneros. The vessels collectively had about 160 crew members on board. Of ⁠these, 56 were released without charge by court order and 40 were acquitted for lack of evidence. Meanwhile, 50 are awaiting trial and 14 were not formally charged, ⁠Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

The lawsuit ⁠says the US has carried out 71 such strikes on boats across Pacific and Caribbean waters, killing at least 235 people since September 2025 and injuring many others. "You can't go around the world trying to kill people and let impunity reign," the crew's ‌lawyer, Jorge Chiriboga, said.