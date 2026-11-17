​Panama's President ‌Jose Raul Mulino ​said on Monday ‌the country will start talks with Minera Panama, the local ‌subsidiary of Canadian mining ‌company First Quantum, to assess the possibility of reopening ⁠its shuttered ​flagship ⁠Cobre Panama copper mine.

"The team's ⁠primary focus will be ​to seek the resumption ⁠of mining activity only if ⁠the ​nation's interests are protected and there are real ⁠benefits for the people," ⁠Mulino ⁠said in a televised address.