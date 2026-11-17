Panama to start talks to assess reopening Cobre Panama mine
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino said on Monday the country will start talks with Minera Panama, the local subsidiary of Canadian mining company First Quantum, to assess the possibility of reopening its shuttered flagship Cobre Panama copper mine.
"The team's primary focus will be to seek the resumption of mining activity only if the nation's interests are protected and there are real benefits for the people," Mulino said in a televised address.