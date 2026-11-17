Kyiv ​Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces struck ​two bridges straddling the Dnipro ‌River in the ​capital late on Monday, along with some other critical infrastructure, as Moscow sent drones and missiles across other parts of Ukraine.

"According to ‌preliminary information, there have been hits on the North and South bridges in the capital," Klitschko wrote on Telegram. There were water and power cuts in parts of the city, he added later. Reuters witnesses ‌reported a series of loud explosions in the capital. Russian forces launched a series of attacks ‌on bridges crossing the river earlier this month and in October.

A Russian missile attack has injured three people in the region of Cherkasy and has also targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, local officials said on Telegram. Reuters could not ⁠immediately independently ​confirm the reports. Russia and ⁠Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier on Monday said intelligence showed Russia's military planned strikes for Monday evening and ⁠throughout Tuesday. On Monday, Ukraine hit a strategically important bridge and targeted oil refineries in what Russian defence ​ministry data showed was the biggest overnight drone attack on Russia since the start of full-scale ⁠war in 2022.

The attacks continued overnight, with the Crimea Bridge being hit again and Moscow downing nearly 200 drones ⁠heading ​in its direction, according to Telegram statements. Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine had held new online talks with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as European representatives, on ⁠the prospects of ending the war with Russia.

Kushner said progress was made toward an agreement, though important ⁠challenges remain to ⁠end the war that Russia started by invading Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow annexed the Black Sea Crimea peninsula in 2014.