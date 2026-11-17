US President Donald Trump said on Monday he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China this week, an announcement that could dramatically reshape his trip through East Asia. The president met the North Korean ‌leader several times during his 2017-2021 first term in unprecedented direct diplomacy that failed to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear weapons.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in another meeting during his current term, but also previously previewed meetings with Kim that never took place, including during a trip to Asia last year. Senior US officials have previously said he has no immediate plans for another meeting, while North Korea has said it ‌sees no need for talks at this time and denounced hostile US policies.

Trump told reporters while departing the White House en route to the Philippines and China that any meeting would occur in ‌China, and that the North Korean leader's presence was ultimately up to Chinese President Xi Jinping. "(Xi) was here ... and we're also going to meet with (Russian) President Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong Un also," Trump said.

"So that'll be good. We have a chance to accomplish a lot." Trump added in reference to Kim: "He may come. I don't know. That's up to President Xi."

North Korea's mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment on Trump's ⁠remarks. The Kremlin said ​on Monday a planned meeting between Putin, Trump and ⁠Xi on the sidelines of this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in China would have a major impact on global affairs.

Trump said he would discuss denuclearization, Iran and Ukraine with Xi and Putin, as well as trade and the economy, but US ⁠officials and analysts have played down the possibility of a meaningful agreement emerging. Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying later on Monday that Putin could meet Kim if he comes to China.

North Korea has ​sent about 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates, with most deployed in the Kursk region to help repel ⁠a Ukrainian incursion. Victor Cha, head of the Korea program at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said Trump's comments made clear he had asked Xi to bring Kim to China for a meeting.

"One could see a huge diplomatic victory ⁠for ​Kim if he were to share a stage with the US, Russia, China ... the three other nuclear powers in Asia - in addition to any bilateral with Trump," he said. "The common narrative is that China would not want to distract from their hosting APEC but I think Xi’s global diplomacy offensive would probably be enhanced, in his mind, if he were bringing together all of the leaders for ⁠this extraordinary meeting," Cha said.

Trump's interest in renewed engagement with Kim comes seven years after their last summit ended without agreement when they failed to bridge differences over North Korea's nuclear weapons and sanctions relief. Since ⁠then, North Korea has significantly expanded its nuclear and ⁠missile capabilities while strengthening ties with Russia and China, and any willingness by Trump to make major concessions to Pyongyang risks creating friction with regional allies.

Trump has referred to North Korea as a nuclear power, a status allies in the region and the West have refused to recognize despite the dozens ‌of nuclear warheads experts believe Pyongyang has ‌built.