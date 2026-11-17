Federal Reserve Chair Kevin ​Warsh is facing the biggest test of his tenure so far. Just as the economic case for accelerating interest rate hikes ​is strengthening, political pressure to go easier has returned. Warsh officially replaced Jerome Powell as ‌Fed ​chair on May 22. Most economic signs since then have indicated that tighter monetary policy is needed. Inflation has remained sticky and above target, largely due to persistently high energy prices caused by the Iran war. The AI investment boom has fueled record corporate earnings and stock prices, while the labor market and wider economy appear to be in good shape. The unemployment rate in October was just 4.1%, ‌and annualized GDP growth in the third quarter accelerated to 3.4%.

But the Fed has raised rates only once under Warsh's watch, a 25-basis-point increase in September. This has fed market doubts about Warsh's commitment to getting inflation back down to the Fed's 2% target. These credibility concerns are partly a result of Warsh's muddled messaging. At the post-meeting press conference in July, he appeared to suggest that the Fed’s 2% inflation target may be up for debate, and last month, he offered an unconvincing word salad when asked to explain why the Fed was not hiking.

The credibility ‌concerns also reflect lingering worries about Fed independence. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly made aggressive statements in support of looser policy, while the administration has launched an inquiry into Fed Governor Lisa Cook, and Powell himself was previously under criminal investigation. Little wonder, therefore, that ‌bond yields, Treasury market volatility, and risk premia have all risen during the new Fed chair’s tenure.

BESSENT SPEAKS Market expectations for a more significant policy response to inflation are rising rapidly, and investors' willingness to cut Warsh slack for being new in the job has disappeared. Right on cue, the Trump administration is making its feelings on interest rates known again.

On Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reminded Warsh - and financial markets - that the White House takes a very different view on rates. In an interview with CNBC, Bessent said the Fed should not hike rates much to counter inflation caused by an energy shock, especially as these energy prices are beginning to come down. "You know, ⁠the Fed's supposed ​to look into the future, not look in the rearview mirror," he ⁠said. Well, economists and financial markets are looking forward, and what they see are inflationary pressures persisting, not cooling, despite the fact that oil prices have fallen around 20% in the past month.

Trump's long-standing view on interest rates is unchanged: they should be cut. He is on record as saying he wants Warsh to do just that, ⁠although in an interview with Fortune magazine in May, he appeared to give the incoming Fed chief some leeway as long as the Iran war persisted: "You can't really look at the figures until the war is over," Trump said. The war is not over yet, but Bessent’s comments may be a signal that ​the president’s patience with Warsh is wearing thin.

SUDDEN SHIFT The timing puts Warsh in a difficult position. As several Fed officials have pointed out over the last two weeks, there is still a lot of "work to do" to get inflation ⁠down, as the October consumer price index print testified.

Inflation was above forecasts for a third month, as high energy prices passed through the economy into "core" goods and services. So much so that a rare 50-bps hike next month is now on the table, and an additional 45 bps of tightening by the end of next year has been added ⁠to ​the rate futures curve. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is back above 5%, and the 2-year yield's leap of 35 basis points last week was one of the biggest in decades. The hawkish shift has been sudden and significant. This makes the Fed's pause last month, just a few days before the US midterm elections, all the more questionable. While Warsh strenuously denies it was politically motivated, investors still appear confused about the Fed’s reaction function overall.

One thing's for sure, there is no shortage of running commentary from Fed officials, ahead of the ⁠December 8-9 meeting, despite it being diametrically opposed to Warsh's stated desire for a quieter Fed and less forward guidance. Fed officials spoke publicly no fewer than 20 times last week, excluding a weekend media conference by Boston Fed President Susan Collins. This week, there ⁠are 19 scheduled public appearances - Governor Michael Barr speaks three times - plus minutes of ⁠the last policy meeting. That's a lot of communication and signaling, or as some might say, "forward guidance." Markets are betting that Warsh will have no choice but to ensure all that talk turns into action. Whether Trump likes it or not.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters) Enjoying this column? Check out Reuters Open Interest (ROI), your essential new source for global financial commentary. Follow ‌ROI on LinkedIn, and X.

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