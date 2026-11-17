Panama's ​President Jose Raul Mulino said on ​Monday the country will start ‌talks ​with Minera Panama, the local subsidiary of Canadian mining company First Quantum, to assess the possibility of reopening its ‌shuttered flagship Cobre Panama copper mine.

"The team's primary focus will be to seek the resumption of mining activity only if the nation's interests are protected and there are ‌real benefits for the people," Mulino said in a televised address. The talks, helmed ‌by Panama's Minister of Commerce Julio Molto, will assess the resumption of mining operations, job creation, and the resolution of all arbitration proceedings against the country, and will also require oversight and transparent ⁠record-keeping ​of extracted materials, ⁠Mulino said.

The copper mine, one of the world's largest, closed down in 2023 after Panama's Supreme ⁠Court deemed First Quantum's 20-year-old operating contract to be unconstitutional, amid nationwide protests over its environmental ​impact. President Mulino said that any agreement reached would not constitute a concession, ⁠and added that the government would shape the legal framework that will underpin any future agreement.

Reuters exclusively ⁠reported ​in July that Panama's government is weighing the formation of a publicly owned mining company that may team up with First Quantum to restart the ⁠idle Cobre Panama operation. In June, the Cobre Panama mine passed a government-commissioned audit which gave ⁠the mine an ⁠overall score of 88%, making it broadly compliant with its environmental, legal and operational obligations, and paving the way for a potential ‌reopening.