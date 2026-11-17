Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iranian leaders fret over public mood as gas shortages add to war ills

Iran shows no sign of making concessions in the war with the US, but its warnings to citizens of gas shortages this winter are the latest sign of its own vulnerabilities in the conflict, with its ports blockaded and infrastructure hammered by US strikes. The government said last week that, though Iran has had gas shortages before, they ​would be more severe this winter because of war damage to processing plants and most regions would be affected.

Russian strikes hit two bridges in Kyiv, cause water, power cuts, mayor says

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces struck two bridges straddling the Dnipro River in the capital late on Monday, along ​with some other critical infrastructure, as Moscow sent drones and missiles across other parts of Ukraine. "According to preliminary information, there have been hits on the North and South bridges in the capital," Klitschko ‌wrote on Telegram. There were ​water and power cuts in parts of the city, he added later.

Trump says he might meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in China

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China this week, an announcement that could dramatically reshape his trip through East Asia. The president met the North Korean leader several times during his 2017-2021 first term in unprecedented direct diplomacy that failed to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear weapons.

Ukraine hits bridge linking Russia and Crimea but some traffic back, Moscow says

Ukrainian drones struck a bridge over the Kerch Strait linking Russia and Crimea overnight on Monday but damage was minor and repairs would be quick, Russian officials said. Officials in Crimea, a peninsula jutting into the Black Sea annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, said a single lane of traffic on the bridge had resumed by mid-evening, roughly 17 hours after it was closed.

Pope Leo ends South America tour that drew millions with one final vast ‌crowd

Pope Leo wrapped up a demanding 12-day South America trip on Monday, leading a farewell Mass in Peru to close a three-nation tour that drew a record 13 million people across events and included forceful speeches defending democracy and decrying conflict. At the last of 50 events on one of the most intense foreign tours taken by a Catholic leader in decades, and begun less than a month after Leo underwent lung cancer surgery, the pope told crowds in Lima he would bring the energy of the trip back to Rome.

North Korea's Kim inspects tourist zone as senior official visits Moscow

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the construction of a mountain tourism zone in Samjiyon, near the Chinese border, on Sunday and Monday, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. Kim toured the Samjiyon airport reconstruction, a tourist railway line and a ski resort, and pronounced the resort's hotels, lodges and housing flawless and worthy of top marks, KCNA said.

Chinese premier lauds 'extraordinary' ties with ASEAN ahead of Trump visit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday hailed what he called "truly extraordinary" achievements of China and Southeast Asia in the face of global trade restrictions, expressing Beijing's commitment to free trade at a summit ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival. In remarks to leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila, Li said that at a time of growing unilateralism and protectionism and recurring geopolitical conflict, economic relations between China and ASEAN ‌had only strengthened.

US envoy Kushner says progress made in Ukraine talks

Progress is being made towards an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, though important challenges remain, US envoy Jared Kushner said in a post on X on Monday Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, said he and fellow US negotiator Steve Witkoff spoke with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov earlier to discuss next steps. He said they also had a productive call with Ukraine and European partners.

Trump says he might meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in China

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China ‌this week, an announcement that could dramatically reshape his trip through East Asia. The president met the North Korean leader several times during his 2017-2021 first term in unprecedented direct diplomacy that failed to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear weapons.

Ecuadorean fishermen sue Trump administration over Pacific drone attack

A group of Ecuadorean fishermen filed a lawsuit in the United States against President Donald Trump's administration on Monday, seeking damages for a drone attack in the Pacific Ocean that sank their vessel in March and injured crew members, a court document showed. The lawsuit, filed by the crew of the Negra Francisca Duarte II at a federal court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, seeks financial compensation, an order requiring the US to end lethal boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, and any other relief the court considers just, the court filing showed.

Holding talks with Russia on Europe's security now would be premature, EU ministers say

Several European Union foreign ministers cautioned on Monday against discussing Europe's future security architecture with Moscow before a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine, urging Europe not to fall into a Russian trap. Any such discussions must await a ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine and depend on Moscow making meaningful concessions, they said.

Spain's right retains firm poll lead despite Socialist gains

Spain's conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox would together win a parliamentary majority in the November 29 election, three opinion polls published on Monday showed, though Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists gained ground. The surveys are the first since last week's campaign launch, which has focused on housing affordability, immigration, corruption and last month's deadly train crash.

Haiti praises Salvadoran troop deployment ahead of Bukele talks

Haiti's security minister praised a deployment of more than 2,000 Salvadoran troops to his country ahead ⁠of talks with El Salvador President Nayib ​Bukele on Monday, saying the mission has lifted Haitian hopes and shifted the momentum against armed gangs. Security Minister Patrick Pelissier traveled to El Salvador in place of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, ⁠who he said remained in Haiti to prepare for upcoming meetings with Salvadoran authorities regarding a potential extension of the deployment.

Scores of Bahraini Shi'ite clerics get life in jail, accused of plotting with Iran

Scores of Bahrainis, mostly Shi'ite Muslim clerics according to a rights group, have been sentenced to life in prison on charges of colluding with Iran's Revolutionary Guards to undermine the state, prosecutors said on Monday. Bahrain, a Shi'ite-majority country ruled by a Sunni Muslim family and home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, has long been anxious about Iranian influence.

Somali American Uber driver hospitalized after assault in Minnesota; family alleges hate crime

A Somali American Uber driver was hospitalized and in a coma after being assaulted by a passenger on Saturday in Hopkins, Minnesota, the driver's family said, as police said investigators were examining whether bias played a role in ⁠the attack. The family of Mohamed Yusuf alleged on a GoFundMe page the attack was driven by hate

Le Pen says France will keep giving Ukraine aid if she is elected

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that France would continue to give Ukraine material and humanitarian assistance if she is elected president next spring. France does not have the budget to help Ukraine more financially, but Le Pen would honor commitments already made to Ukraine, including a €90 billion ($99.20 billion) joint European Union loan, Le Pen added in a statement after meeting with Vadym Omelchenko, the Ukrainian ambassador to France

Sirens activated at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field after drone overflight, sources say

Sirens sounded after a drone flew over the Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest in Iraq's Kurdistan ​region, two security sources told Reuters on Monday, without giving more details. Production at Khor Mor was halted last week following what the joint operator, UAE-based Dana Gas, said was a suspected drone attack, taking out 2.8 gigawatts of power generation in the Kurdistan region. Dana Gas said it extinguished a fire sparked by the attack.

Pope Leo misses the catch as rosary from crowd hits his eye in Peru

Pope Leo’s run of successfully catching items tossed to him by crowds came to an end on Monday, as what appeared to be a rosary thrown in his direction struck him near the eye as ⁠he arrived for a farewell Mass in Peru. Leo, ending a 12-day trip to South America, has become known for his nimble hands, as faithful in the crowd throw him things as he tours. He has caught plush dolls, flags and even stopped to grab a pizza offered by Chicagoans at an audience in St. Peter's Square in Rome.

Trump approval holds near career low at 32%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

President Donald Trump's approval rating held near the lowest level of his presidency, while the leader of the Democrats in the US Senate also showed signs he was losing popularity within his party on the eve of a leadership challenge, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday. The four-day poll showed 32% of Americans approve of Trump's performance in the White House, a rate that has held steady in four straight Reuters/Ipsos polls since mid-October when the president's rating was 31%, a ⁠career low.

Russia's ​Putin could meet North Korean leader if he also comes to APEC summit, Interfax quotes Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if he also comes to China for this week's APEC summit, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday. "Of course, if he is at the APEC summit," Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.

New York Mayor Mamdani disbands 'notorious' police unit that used excessive force on protesters

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is disbanding a police unit criticized for using excessive force against protesters in favor of a new "civilian-led approach" to large public demonstrations, he announced on Monday. Mamdani promised in his election campaign last year to disband the police department's Strategic Response Group, a decade-old anti-terrorism unit that has faced legal challenges for its rough tactics at street protests, including the use of pepper spray by armed officers in riot gear and mass arrests.

China says Xi-Putin-Trump meeting has 'groundbreaking significance'

China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that this week's trilateral meeting between the Chinese, US and Russian leaders is of "groundbreaking significance" and will promote world peace and stability. The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Thursday in China's southern city of Shenzhen, the site of this week's APEC summit.

Carney to meet Xi on Tuesday to talk food, energy and financial services

Canada's Prime Minister Mark ⁠Carney will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, seeking to deepen ties on food, energy and financial services. Carney in January became the first Canadian prime minister to visit China in nearly a decade, a major plank of his strategy to reduce Canada's overwhelming economic reliance on the United States. Tuesday's meeting in Shenzhen, a southern Chinese tech and manufacturing hub, will be the third time Carney has met Xi since becoming prime minister; he also met Xi on the sidelines of last year's APEC meeting in South Korea.

EU sanctions four Haitian gangs over serious human rights violations

The European Union ⁠on Monday added four Haitian criminal gangs to its global human rights sanctions list for serious violations against children including killings, sexual violence and recruiting children as soldiers. The gangs sanctioned include 5 Segond, ⁠Gran Ravine, 400 Mawozo and Krazé Baryè, all accused of violence against children, sexual violence, killings and attacks on health infrastructure

After Yemen setback, Saudi Arabia replaces military commander

Saudi Arabia replaced the commander overseeing its coalition against Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis on Monday after Riyadh's Yemeni allies were forced to withdraw from swathes of territory in a major setback for their campaign against the group. The Houthis have made rapid gains against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government since the US-Iran conflict reignited Yemen's frozen civil war this summer, drawing Riyadh back into confrontation with the group.

Nigeria says US intelligence support helping target militants, secure 2027 election

Nigeria's military is receiving real-time US intelligence and satellite support to target militant leaders and degrade insurgent networks ahead of elections in January, its defence minister said on Monday. Defence Minister General Christopher Musa said Nigerian troops killed several terrorist and bandit leaders in overnight operations in the northwest and northeast and were conducting near-daily missions aided by improved intelligence.

Dutch government coalition to continue after days of crisis talks

Leaders of the Dutch ‌governing coalition have decided to continue their minority government, Prime Minister Rob Jetten's office said on Monday after four days of ‌crisis talks. The marathon talks had "restored trust" between the three parties, Jetten's office said.

Exclusive-Risk of nuclear accident in Ukraine increasing this winter, atomic safety regulators say

The risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine is increasing this winter, nuclear safety regulators representing 38 countries said on Monday, urging Russia to stop its attacks on the country's power infrastructure. Moscow has stepped ​up its drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian energy installations, such as plants, power lines and electricity substations, a system already weakened after nearly five years of conflict.