Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Senator accuses US Commerce Department of failing to stem flow of AI chips to China

The Senate Commerce Committee's top Democrat has accused the Commerce Department of not doing enough to prevent China from obtaining advanced AI chips, saying Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's failure to take action undermined national security. "America cannot maintain its leadership in AI if the agency responsible for protecting that advantage fails to enforce its own controls," Senator Maria ​Cantwell said in a November 15 letter to Lutnick seen by Reuters.

Exclusive-DOJ to review DoorDash-Instacart merger, sources say

The US Department of Justice will review DoorDash's proposed acquisition of Instacart, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. DoorDash said in October it would buy Instacart in a deal valued at about $17 billion, aiming ​to accelerate its push into the fast-growing US grocery delivery market as competition intensifies among app-based platforms.

US air travel largely returns to normal as funding fight brews

US air travel largely returned to normal Monday after ‌more than 18,000 flight cancellations over ​three days stemming from Friday's longest ground stop in 25 years, suspected to have been caused by a single router installed during routine maintenance. Speaking on CNBC, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy estimated the economic impact of the disruptions — which also delayed nearly 28,000 flights — would be in the billions of dollars.

Supreme Court rejects Trump appeal defending diversity-related grant cuts

The US Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration of a judicial decision against its cuts to about $59 million in federal grants to researchers in the University of California system as part of his crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The Supreme Court's action means that the lower court's ruling against the administration stands and all of the grants that were cut off based on the perceived viewpoint of the research must continue to be restored, said Erwin Chemerinsky, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

Trump administration targets further limits on skilled foreign workers

The US Labor Department proposed on Monday new limits on a green card program that enables skilled foreign workers to gain permanent residency in ‌the United States, marking the Trump administration's latest effort to restrict legal immigration. The Permanent Labor Certification program, or PERM, is used by large American technology companies and outsourcing firms to obtain employment-based green cards for foreign employees, allowing them to transition from temporary work status to permanent US residency.

L'Oreal US settles hair relaxer cancer cases during first trial

Four women who said they were diagnosed with cancer as a result of chemical hair straightening products reached a settlement on Monday with L’Oreal's US subsidiary and other companies during a trial in Chicago, according to their attorneys. The women are among thousands who have sued the companies, alleging that years of using chemical hair straighteners caused them to develop gynecologic cancers. The cases, which were the first to go to trial, settled for a confidential sum, the lawyers said.

California sues OpenAI over AI models’ cyberattacks on Hugging Face, other companies

California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued OpenAI on Monday, accusing the company of developing a dangerous product without adequate safety procedures or oversight after reports that its AI models had independently carried out cyberattacks. The lawsuit is the first filed by a state over the cyberattacks, which have drawn widespread attention since the revelation in July that an autonomous agents powered by OpenAI’s advanced artificial intelligence models went rogue during a security test and hacked AI startup Hugging Face. Filed in state court in San Francisco, the lawsuit accuses the company of violating California consumer protection law and creating a public nuisance by risking public safety.

US probes why a router ‌installation sparked mass flight grounding

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Monday it remains unclear why a router installed by L3Harris Technologies in a remote Arkansas facility triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide aviation ground stop on Friday, resulting in more than 18,000 canceled flights. Shares of L3Harris, the contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), fell 3.3% after the government blamed the mass flight shutdown on its router installation.

US Supreme Court sidesteps fight over Maryland's 'sensitive places' gun curbs

The US Supreme Court declined on Monday to decide whether a Maryland law banning the carry of guns in certain "sensitive places" such as stadiums, bars and public parks violates constitutional gun rights. The justices turned away an appeal by gun rights advocates of ‌a lower court's decision finding that the restrictions comport with the US Constitution's Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms."

Factbox-Here are the Republicans emerging as potential 2028 contenders

Republican 2028 White House hopefuls face a difficult political landscape after President Donald Trump's party suffered a stinging midterm defeat, raising questions about whether Republican voters will rally behind candidates closely aligned with Trump or favor those charting a different course. Will Republican voters want a Trump loyalist like Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio? Or will they prefer someone like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is aligned with Trump but has established his own political brand?

Steering problem on tanker caused collision in New Orleans, NTSB says

The asphalt tanker vessel that struck a docked paddlewheel cruise boat in the Mississippi River at New Orleans last week experienced a steering problem in which its rudder was stuck in one position, US transportation safety officials said on Sunday.

The American Cruise Lines paddlewheeler American Heritage, with 190 people aboard, capsized at the dock. No one was killed in the collision on Friday.

Pennsylvania measles cases rise to 1,561, state health department says

The number of measles cases in Pennsylvania reached 1,561 as of Monday, up 19 from the previous update on Friday, as the state battles its worst outbreak of the disease in decades. Here are more details:

Battle for young male voters intensifies after US midterm rebuke of Republicans

Barely a week after the midterm elections, Democrats are debating how to turn newfound support among young men into a lasting coalition, while Republicans are trying to understand why the group abandoned them so decisively. An estimated 59% of men ages 18 to 29 voted for Democratic US House of Representatives candidates, compared with 37% for Republicans, according to Tufts University's Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. ⁠That marked a sharp reversal from 2024, ​when AP VoteCast found young men backing President Donald Trump over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris by 14 points, 56% to 42%.

US DOJ warns Senator Warren about potential Trump-related probes

The US Department of Justice ⁠on Sunday warned Senator Elizabeth Warren, the likely incoming chair of the Senate Banking Committee, of potential "significant legal consequences" if she fails to preserve records related to investigations into President Donald Trump. Sunday's warning is the latest sent by the Justice Department to congressional Democrats about their potential plans to investigate the administration or Trump associates.

Somali American Uber driver hospitalized after assault in Minnesota; family alleges hate crime

A Somali American Uber driver was hospitalized and in a coma after being assaulted by a passenger on Saturday in Hopkins, Minnesota, the driver's family said, as police said investigators were examining whether bias played a role in the attack. The family of Mohamed Yusuf alleged on a GoFundMe page the attack was driven by hate

US hyperscale data centers emit as much as Denmark, report says

The 403 hyperscale data centers currently operating around the US emit as much greenhouse gas emissions as the ⁠country of Denmark annually, according to a new peer-reviewed study released on Monday. The report by Harvard University researchers published in the journal Nature Sustainability found that the country's largest data centers emitted 25.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide between May 2024 and April 2025.

US judge again blocks Trump's makeover plan for DC golf course

A federal judge on Saturday ordered that a riverside public park in Washington must remain open for now, rather than being closed for renovations sought by US President Donald Trump. It is the latest setback for Trump's plan to turn East Potomac Park into a championship-level course geared toward professional golfers. In a social media post later on Sunday, Trump denounced the judge's decision.

Trump approval holds near career low at 32%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

President Donald Trump's approval rating held near the lowest level of his ​presidency, while the leader of the Democrats in the US Senate also showed signs he was losing popularity within his party on the eve of a leadership challenge, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday. The four-day poll showed 32% of Americans approve of Trump's performance in the White House, a rate that has held steady in four straight Reuters/Ipsos polls since mid-October when the president's rating was 31%, a career low.

Pentagon fails ninth straight audit despite progress in organizing finances

The Pentagon failed a financial audit for the ninth consecutive year, according to an inspector general report released Monday, but an official said a majority of its ⁠units passed for the first time. Defense Department CFO Jules Hurst told Reuters an independent auditor found that financial statements for 14 of the Pentagon's 25 standalone reporting entities passed in the 2026 fiscal year, which ended in September, up from 11 the prior year. Those entities account for 56% of the department's assets and 86% of its liabilities.

New York Mayor Mamdani disbands 'notorious' police unit that used excessive force on protesters

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is disbanding a police unit criticized for using excessive force against protesters in favor of a new "civilian-led approach" to large public demonstrations, he announced on Monday. Mamdani promised in his election campaign last year to disband the police department's Strategic Response Group, a decade-old anti-terrorism unit that has faced legal challenges for its rough tactics at street protests, including the use of pepper spray by armed officers in riot gear and mass arrests.

Here are the Republicans emerging as potential 2028 contenders

Republican 2028 White House hopefuls ⁠face a ​difficult political landscape after President Donald Trump's party suffered a stinging midterm defeat, raising questions about whether Republican voters will rally behind candidates closely aligned with Trump or favor those charting a different course. Will Republican voters want a Trump loyalist like Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio? Or will they prefer someone like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is aligned with Trump but has established his own political brand?

Trump's judge appointment blitz faces Republican resistance

A last-minute effort by US President Donald Trump to install as many judges as possible before Democrats take control of the US Senate is running into resistance from some fellow Republicans. Until recently, Senate Republicans had routinely approved Trump's nominees for lifetime seats on district and appeals courts during his second term, confirming 57 so far and helping him cement a conservative imprint on the judiciary that will outlast his presidency.

Ice hockey-US beat rivals Canada for second straight World Championship win

Veterans Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek each scored twice to propel the US past bitter rivals Canada 6-2 in the Women's Ice Hockey World Championship final on Monday, retaining their crown months after taking Olympic gold. Both teams arrived in Denmark brimming with young talent but the old guard stole the show, as Knight neutralised Canadian Sarah Fillier's early goal and Pannek added another to the board early in the second.

JPMorgan says software bug slows its transactions

JPMorgan Chase, the largest US lender, said on Monday ⁠it experienced problems processing transactions due to a software bug, adding that the issue may have affected other banks receiving its slowed transactions. "JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems – there is no evidence it is cyber-related. It is taking longer than usual to service some customers," a spokesperson for the bank said.

California consumer watchdog chief says AI companies that violate state rules will be taken to court

Rohit Chopra, secretary of the California Business and Consumer Services Agency, said greater accountability is needed from technology companies rolling out AI into the broader economy, and that his agency is already eyeing the possibility of taking those who ⁠fail to observe state rules to court. "There is no AI exception" to state legislation that mandates state licensing rules that govern everyone from doctors to bankers, Chopra told a Reuters Momentum AI Finance ⁠conference on Monday.

Lindsay Clancy to face murder retrial in March over killing of her children

A Massachusetts judge on Monday set a second murder trial for Lindsay Clancy for March 29 after a jury deadlocked in her initial trial on charges for killing her three young children at her home in 2023. During a hearing in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Judge William Sullivan set the date for a second trial in a case in which the defense has argued that Clancy was in the throes of postpartum psychosis when she killed the children.

US must intensify vaccination effort to regain measles-free status lost after 26 years

Public health experts say the US must drive vaccinations and disease surveillance in order to regain the hard-won measles-free status it held for 26 years that a Trump administration official said on Monday had been revoked. The Pan American Health Organization told the Trump administration in a letter on Friday that the United States had lost the status, the official said. PAHO is expected to make the formal announcement on Tuesday.

US probes why a router installation sparked mass flight grounding

US ‌Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Monday it remains unclear why a router installed by L3Harris Technologies in a remote Arkansas facility ‌triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide aviation ground stop on Friday, resulting in more than 18,000 canceled flights. Shares of L3Harris, the contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), fell 3.3% after the government blamed the mass flight shutdown on its router installation.

Trump says administration will appeal judge's block of DC golf course makeover

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration would appeal ​a federal judge's decision to keep a park in Washington open for now, rather than closing it for renovations to transform a public golf course into a championship-level course.