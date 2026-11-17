Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ACC issues fines, suspensions after Louisville-UNC brawl

The Atlantic Coast Conference suspended two players and fined Louisville and North Carolina on Monday following Saturday's postgame brawl in Chapel Hill, N.C. The schools were fined an ​undisclosed amount for violating the league's sportsmanship policy with "unacceptable" behavior. The amount of the fines was not disclosed.

Grizzlies F GG Jackson needs surgery for broken foot

Memphis Grizzlies forward ​GG Jackson II will have surgery to repair a broken foot, the team announced on Monday. Jackson fractured the ‌fifth metatarsal ​in his left foot in the first quarter of Saturday's home win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tennis-Top doubles player Patten criticises ATP chairman, CEO for absence from trophy presentation

Britain's Henry Patten criticised ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi and CEO Eno Polo for their absence from Monday's year-end world number one doubles trophy presentation in Turin. Patten and Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara received their trophy from chief tour officer Andre Silva after winning five titles this season, including at Wimbledon.

Golf-PGA Tour not planning return program for ex-LIV players, CEO says

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said on Monday ‌there are currently no plans to revive the "Returning Member Program" that earlier this year saw former LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka reincorporated into the US-based circuit. Rolapp, in his first media availability since LIV Golf announced on November 5 that it would begin winding down operations after a financing deal fell apart, said he is interested in doing what he can to make the PGA Tour better but is not rushing into any decisions regarding former players.

Jackson Koivun makes caddie change ahead of critical season-ending event

Jackson Koivun will close out the year with a new caddie after the 21-year-old hired Alex Ritthamel. The change comes at a critical time for Koivun, who is 69th on the PGA Tour points list. The partnership will debut at this week's RSM Classic in Georgia, which is the FedEx ‌Cup Fall finale. Nos. 51-60 on the points list after the event qualifying for the first two signature events in 2027.

PGA Tour finalizes details for new model coming in ‘28

The PGA Tour's boards on Monday approved the final details and recommendations for the tour's new competitive model, which is set to debut in 2028. As the golf world prepares for ‌the tour to introduce two tiers of competition, dubbed the Championship Series and Challenger Series, more details emerged Monday about the latter circuit and how the developmental Korn Ferry Tour will feed into the new structure.

Chase Utley headlines 27 players on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Philadelphia Phillies six-time All-Star and 2008 World Series champion Chase Utley headlines the 27 players on the 2027 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot released Monday. Utley is joined on this year's ballot by former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, pitchers Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta and Andrew Miller, as well as another former Giant in Pablo Sandoval.

Texas counting QB Arch Manning in for Senior Day

Texas quarterback Arch Manning insists his participation in the Longhorns' Senior Day activities has no hidden meaning about the direction he plans to take after the season. Manning, a two-year starter in his fourth season with the Longhorns, is eligible for the NFL draft and was projected as a ⁠possible No. 1 overall pick ​when the 2026 season began.

Wake Forest moves into top 10, LSU out in latest AP ⁠Top 25

Wake Forest matched its highest ranking ever by cracking the top 10 of the latest Associated Press Top 25, released Monday afternoon. The Demon Deacons (9-1) climbed to No. 10, matching the program's highest ranking, which it previously reached in 2021 and 2022. Wake Forest has won seven consecutive games and scored 343 points during that stretch, the most in the nation.

Soccer-Pochettino prepares for quick switch from US to United

US men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted ⁠on Monday that his focus was not divided ahead of his departure for Manchester United, as he prepares to coach the American side for the last time on Tuesday. The Argentine signed a contract to lead the US through to the 2030 World Cup but last week agreed to take the helm at the Premier League club.

Soccer-French football chief Diallo to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

French Football Federation (FFF) President Philippe Diallo will run ​for the FIFA presidency in next March's election with the support of the UEFA member associations represented on the executive committee and the FIFA Council, UEFA said on Monday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will seek reelection as the head of global soccer's ruling body, has faced widespread opposition since his aborted attempt in July to bring ⁠private investors into a new FIFA commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup.

Canadiens F Josh Anderson, D Mike Matheson out multiple weeks

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson will miss the next three-to-four weeks and defenseman Mike Matheson is out multiple weeks, adding to an injury list that already includes forward Chris Kreider. Kreider could be out up to two months with a lower-body injury and Matheson is projected to miss 2-3 weeks.

Michigan State climbs to No. 2 behind ⁠Florida in ​latest poll

Michigan State climbed three spots to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday following an impressive win against Duke. Florida remained atop the rankings after receiving 56 of the 59 first-place votes, with the other three going to the Spartans.

Dolphins cut Zane Gonzalez after his three missed kicks

The Miami Dolphins waived kicker Zane Gonzalez on Monday, one day after he missed two field goals and an extra point in a 24-22 loss at Indianapolis. Gonzalez made a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter but missed from 47 and 51 yards. He missed a PAT in the third quarter.

Ice hockey-US beat rivals Canada for second straight World Championship win

Veterans Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek each scored twice to propel the ⁠US past bitter rivals Canada 6-2 in the Women's Ice Hockey World Championship final on Monday, retaining their crown months after taking Olympic gold. Both teams arrived in Denmark brimming with young talent but the old guard stole the show, as Knight neutralised Canadian Sarah Fillier's early goal and Pannek added another to the board early in the second.

Cowboys’ Stephen Jones ⁠calls team’s play ‘unacceptable’

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones called the team's recent play "unacceptable" Monday while acknowledging fans' ⁠growing demands for changes to the coaching staff. The Cowboys fell to 4-6 with Sunday's 46-40 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, putting further pressure on head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

USWNT to begin '27 with Panama friendly in SoCal

The U.S. women's national team will begin its 2027 schedule with a friendly against Panama on Jan. 12 in Carson, Calif. The match will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park at 10 p.m. ET, U.S. Soccer announced Monday.

Louisville up to No. 3, South Carolina stays No. 1 in AP ‌Top 25

Louisville's dominating defeat of UConn on Sunday night sent Louisville soaring ‌to No. 3 in the Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 poll, released Monday. The Cardinals entered the game against the No. 4 Huskies ranked No. 7 -- the spot the Huskies now ​occupy after their 69-51 loss. UConn topped the poll each week of the 2025-26 season.