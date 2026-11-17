​NATO allies ​will discuss Washington's ‌ongoing review ​of US troop levels in ‌Europe with Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby in Brussels on Tuesday, German ‌Defence minister Boris Pistorius said. Even ‌though the expectation is for US troops levels in Europe to decline, ⁠it ​is ⁠crucial to prevent dangerous capability gaps through ⁠talks with the US, Pistorius ​said before a meeting with other ⁠EU defence ministers in Brussels.

Pistorius ⁠also ​said Germany and Norway will sponsor another package of ⁠US weapons for Ukraine through the ⁠PURL ⁠mechanism, focusing mainly on air defences.