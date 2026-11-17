European shares opened lower on Tuesday, pulling back from record highs touched last week, as the technology ‌sector came under pressure after Washington tightened restrictions on AI chip sales to China, fuelling a risk-averse mood.

The benchmark STOXX 600 fell 0.64% to 658.07 points by 0809 GMT, ‌with the main regional markets all falling. Wall Street closed sharply lower on ‌Monday and Asian markets fell after Washington said it would restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia.

The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to data centres like ⁠those ​in Thailand and ⁠Malaysia that Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models. After several sharp bouts ⁠of selloff in global AI-linked stocks, investors are awaiting earnings from US chipmaker Nvidia, which has ​been at the centre of a tech storm recently after the sudden ⁠departure of its long-time CEO Jensen Huang.

AI lab Anthropic's much-anticipated market debut is also due later this ⁠week. European ​chip-related stocks such as Infineon and heavyweight ASML dipped 0.5% and 1.32%, respectively.

Deutsche Bank fell 5.04% after a series of media reports based on leaked ⁠documents reported on the bank's interactions with clients that included Russian oligarchs, US President Donald ⁠Trump and the ⁠late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Deutsche Bank responded to the reports, saying the incidents reported "date back many years" and that the bank ‌had ‌improved its controls.

(Anjana J. Nair in Bengaluru; Editing ​by Mrigank Dhaniwala)