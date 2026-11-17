Britain's Prince William drove his wife Kate ​Middleton in an electric auto-rickshaw ​in Mumbai on Tuesday, to a ‌meeting with ​the finalists of a climate change award that they will announce later in the day. The royal couple are ‌in Mumbai, India's financial capital, on a three-day visit centred around the Earthshot Prize, which aims to find solutions to climate change, and awards five winners £1 million ($1.3 million) each to scale ‌up their project.

The trip, which will conclude with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‌in New Delhi on Wednesday, marks the Princess of Wales' most high-profile overseas visit since undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024. On Tuesday, William rode an electric-powered auto-rickshaw to a waterfront overlooking the Bandra-Worli Sea ⁠Link bridge, which ​spans the Arabian ⁠Sea in Mumbai, with Kate sitting at the back, as they arrived to meet the finalists of ⁠the prize.

The couple shook hands with the finalists and posed for a picture, which was posted ​on their social media feeds. "India is home to more Earthshot Prize Winners ⁠and Finalists than any other country," the couple said in the caption accompanying the picture on Instagram. "The Earthshot Prize ⁠is the ​global environmental prize finding and scaling solutions to repair the planet."

Kate, 44, underwent preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer, after which she significantly reduced her official ⁠workload. Now in remission, she has gradually increased her public appearances, but had not joined ⁠William on previous ⁠foreign trips.

Her only significant overseas visit since 2024 was in May, when she travelled alone to Italy for two days as part of ‌her work focusing ‌on early childhood development.