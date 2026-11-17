The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has expressed profound sorrow over the death of a 13-year-old girl at an official residence within Police Lines in Islamabad's Sector H-11, calling for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into alleged violence against the minor. In a statement shared on X, the Council extended its condolences to the bereaved family and demanded that the circumstances surrounding the girl's death be thoroughly investigated, including allegations of physical violence and her reported involvement in domestic work.

According to the Council's post, a case has been registered at Shams Colony Police Station following a complaint filed by the girl's father. The First Information Report (FIR) reportedly mentions signs of violence on the girl's body. The Council said that details concerning the residence where the girl was staying, as recorded in the FIR, along with reports that she was made to perform domestic work, must also be examined as part of the investigation. It stressed that the exact cause of death and any possible connection with the alleged violence should be established through post-mortem findings, medical records and other relevant evidence.

Calling for an impartial investigation, the Council urged Pakistan's Federal Ministry of Interior to assign the case to officers who have no administrative or personal connections with the officials concerned. It also called for an investigation into allegations that the family was pressured to withdraw legal proceedings in exchange for compensation. The Council further demanded adequate protection for the family and witnesses against any form of intimidation or pressure, the preservation of relevant evidence and regular updates to the family regarding the progress of the investigation.

Emphasising accountability, the Council stated that anyone found responsible on the basis of evidence must face legal proceedings, irrespective of their official position or influence. Highlighting broader concerns over child protection, the Human Rights Council of PoJK said every child has the right to a safe environment, education and a dignified life.

It also urged the federal government to establish effective oversight mechanisms and a system for promptly addressing complaints to prevent the exploitation of children engaged in domestic work. (ANI)