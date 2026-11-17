Spain's Pablo Hernandez de Cos ‌moved a step closer to becoming the next European Central Bank president on Tuesday as Germany threw its weight behind him and said it was aiming to put a German in the chief economist's ‌role.

European Union governments are negotiating to fill three ECB Executive Board seats that become vacant ‌in the coming months — including the presidency when Christine Lagarde leaves ahead of schedule on February 7. Germany's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was seeking the job of ECB chief economist for Princeton University professor Markus Brunnermeier, and sources ⁠told ​Reuters Berlin would support de ⁠Cos for the top job at the euro zone's central bank.

By going for the chief economist's position, which involves formulating ⁠policy proposals, Germany was making it easier for de Cos to secure support for the presidency based ​on considerations of balance between northern and southern European countries on the six-member ECB Executive ⁠Board. Under such an arrangement, France, which alongside Germany and Italy effectively holds a permanent seat on the board, would be ⁠expected ​to take the remaining vacancy when Isabel Schnabel steps down in early January.

While the ECB president formally decides board responsibilities, economists said France may be interested in keeping Schnabel's market operations ⁠portfolio, which includes the central bank's bond-buying programmes, given its own recent debt turmoil. Germany's cabinet, led by ⁠Chancellor Friedrich Merz, ⁠is set to ratify Brunnermeier's nomination on Wednesday, the deadline for governments to submit candidates to the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.