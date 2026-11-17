Germany's ​Lufthansa said on Tuesday it ‌had submitted ​an offer to settle a long-running dispute with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, as the airline ‌group tries to cut costs.

VC said it favours a package resulting from mediation, which it said Lufthansa has rejected, adding that it was ‌giving the airline group until November 23 to reconsider its ‌position. "The ball is now in the employer's court," VC said, without specifying what action it would take after the deadline.

Lufthansa said its proposal includes plans for ⁠up ​to 1,000 new cockpit ⁠hires by 2033 and up to 150 additional captain promotions annually, adding it ⁠is offering a one-off payment for 2027 and 2028 as well as salary ​increases from 2029 onwards. The proposal also includes measures to ⁠boost competitiveness, including temporarily stabilising pay, adjusting salary scales and increasing productivity, it said.

VC said ⁠it ​was willing to make concessions, such as pay freezes, reduced overtime compensation and substantial cuts to variable pay outlined in the ⁠mediator's proposal, as long as Lufthansa agreed to job guarantees. Lufthansa said the ⁠arbitrators had ⁠allowed it to resume arbitration if negotiations failed to reach an agreement.