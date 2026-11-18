The string ​of tech outages ​that have hit US ‌air travel, ​banking and national security systems in recent days ‌are likely due to issues emerging from system upgrades, and not because of coordinated cyber attacks ‌or state-sponsored activity, US Director of National ‌Intelligence Jay Clayton said in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday. "Everybody recognizes it's time to upgrade ⁠their ​systems, and as ⁠they upgrade them, they're not coming back as ⁠expected in all cases, and in some cases, ​systems have to hand off to other systems, ⁠and those handoffs are not coming back as ⁠expected," Clayton ​told the Claman Countdown program on Fox Business.

"This is just an upgrade ⁠in patching, an upgrade in systems, and ... looking very ⁠diligently ⁠across the landscape, we are not seeing this as a cyber ‌attack ‌incident," he added.