Faulty system upgrades, not cyber attacks, likely behind tech outages, US intelligence chief says
The string of tech outages that have hit US air travel, banking and national security systems in recent days are likely due to issues emerging from system upgrades, and not because of coordinated cyber attacks or state-sponsored activity, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday. "Everybody recognizes it's time to upgrade their systems, and as they upgrade them, they're not coming back as expected in all cases, and in some cases, systems have to hand off to other systems, and those handoffs are not coming back as expected," Clayton told the Claman Countdown program on Fox Business.
"This is just an upgrade in patching, an upgrade in systems, and ... looking very diligently across the landscape, we are not seeing this as a cyber attack incident," he added.