Australia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on three ​Israeli individuals and four organisations for illegal settlement expansion ​and settler violence in the West ‌Bank, saying ​those actions were extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution.

Australia's move follows the United Kingdom's decision on Tuesday to sanction eight Israeli construction companies involved in ‌building settlements in the occupied West Bank. "The sanctioned individuals and organisations have actively participated in the planning, coordination and establishment of new settlements, including raising funds, recruitment of volunteers and providing support to violent settlers," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong ‌said in a statement.

Daniella Weiss, leader of the settler organisation Nachala and an advocate for the expulsion ‌of Palestinians from Gaza, is among those sanctioned. Another sanctioned individual, Eliav Libi, has accelerated the expansion of settlements in the West Bank through his construction company. The measures prohibit Australians and Australian businesses from trading with, or providing support to, the sanctioned individuals and organisations.

Wong said ⁠violence at ​the E1 settlement project ⁠in recent weeks had undermined the prospect of a two-state solution. The E1 project would bisect the Israeli-occupied West Bank and cut it off ⁠from East Jerusalem, fragmenting the land Palestinians hope will form the heart of a future state. Israeli settlers shot dead a ​72-year-old Palestinian woman this week in a part of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, where ⁠settlers recently took over several Palestinian homes, according to witnesses and Palestinian officials.

UN bodies and most countries deem the settlements illegal, a position Israel ⁠disputes. Wong ​said she had spoken to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar about Australia's latest round of sanctions.

"I outlined our position ... I said we do not agree with, we oppose the settlement activities. We have had ⁠a long-standing position on this," Wong told ABC Radio on Wednesday. Diplomatic ties between Australia and Israel have soured since ⁠Australia's centre-left government last ⁠year announced it would conditionally recognise Palestinian statehood, and after the mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in December, which killed at least 15 people.