Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

UK hands US Army officer to US military in espionage probe

British authorities have transferred a serving US Army officer they arrested last week for suspected national security offences to US military custody, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday. The police said the officer, who was arrested by British counter-terrorism police on November 10 near Gloucester in western England, was under investigation over allegations relating to national security ​and espionage.

US official says recent tech woes not tied to cyberattacks

A recent series of US technology outages is not tied to cyberattacks but rather to aging computer systems that are in need of upgrades, the country's top homeland security official said on Tuesday. Disruptions at United Airlines, the Federal Aviation ​Administration, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase have raised alarm.

Former Nvidia CEO to appear before Congress in December

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to appear for a transcribed interview with several U.S. House ‌committees on December 1, the House ​Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement on Tuesday. Huang stepped down as Nvidia's CEO on Thursday after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China.

US air travel recovery stumbles on United pause as funding fight brews

US air travel largely returned to normal on Monday after more than 18,000 flight cancellations over three days stemming from Friday's longest ground stop in 25 years, though the resumption was briefly marred by a United Airlines technology outage. Speaking on CNBC, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy estimated the economic impact of the broader disruptions — which also delayed nearly 28,000 flights — would be in the billions of dollars. The problem was suspected to have been caused by a single router installed during routine maintenance.

Explainer-How the Supreme Court could hinder Trump investigations by Congress

Democratic US lawmakers, emboldened by decisive victories in this month's midterm elections, have vowed to pursue sweeping investigations of US President Donald Trump and his administration ‌once they take control of Congress in January. But the US Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority has embraced a robust vision of executive authority and expanded the power of the presidency. The court also has issued rulings in recent years that could impede congressional investigations. Here is a look at how the court and its rulings could come into play.

Exclusive-Authorities raid factory making illegal Chinese vapes in the US

US authorities uncovered a factory producing illegal vapes last month, according to police and photographs seen by Reuters, in a sign Chinese manufacturers have moved some production to the United States following a crackdown on imported devices. Chinese-owned disposable vape brands have come to dominate the US market — the world's largest for smoking alternatives — even though they lack the authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration required for their legal sale.

At hearing, US Navy chief blasted over Iran war and its toll on sailors

Democratic lawmakers tore into President Donald Trump's acting head of the Navy on Tuesday, accusing him of being a Trump "yes man" on the Iran war and downplaying its toll on sailors' mental health after eight suicide attempts on an aircraft carrier. The contentious hearing during the waning days of the Republican-led Senate could be a preview of what's to come when Democrats take control in January after victories in midterm elections earlier this month.

Suspect charged with attempted murder in assault of Somali American in Minnesota

A ‌male suspect was charged with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in a weekend assault of a Somali American Uber driver in Minnesota, prosecutors said on Tuesday, casting the incident as an "incredibly brutal attack." Mohamed Yusuf was assaulted by a passenger on Saturday in Hopkins, Minnesota, the driver's family and prosecutors said. His family said he was in a coma.

US retail sales showcase underlying strength despite cost-of-living crunch

US retail sales increased moderately in October as households pulled back on purchases of motor vehicles and furniture, but maintained spending elsewhere, keeping the economy on solid footing at the start of the fourth quarter. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday ‌also showed upward revisions to so-called core retail sales, which exclude motor vehicles among other categories, in September.

Root cause of US aviation shutdown not yet determined, Duffy says

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Tuesday that no root cause had yet been determined for the router that failed on Friday, triggering a nationwide aviation shutdown. Duffy told reporters that there was a "lack of clarity" on why the router failure was able have the impact on the network that led to the ground stop.

US judge blocks Trump policy restricting foreign student work options

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from restricting the types of internships and other practical training opportunities available to international students attending US universities on visas. US District Judge Julia Kobick in Boston issued an injunction barring the US Department of Homeland Security from enforcing two August directives that higher education groups said had abruptly disrupted training opportunities for foreign students nationwide.

US loses measles elimination status after nearly three decades; Mexico, Bolivia also lose designation

The United States lost its hard-fought measles elimination status after 26 years, the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, as the country failed to curb the continuous spread of the highly contagious virus for more than a year. Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their measles elimination status, the Americas arm of the World Health Organization said.

Trump approval holds near career low at 32%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

President Donald Trump's approval rating held near the lowest level of his presidency, while the leader of the Democrats in the US Senate also showed signs he was losing popularity within his party on the eve of a leadership challenge, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed ⁠on Monday. The four-day poll showed 32% of Americans ​approve of Trump's performance in the White House, a rate that has held steady in four straight Reuters/Ipsos polls since mid-October when the president's rating was 31%, a career low.

US push ⁠for $50 billion for aviation modernization faces Republican opposition

A number of Republican senators said on Tuesday they would not support the Trump administration's request for $50 billion for air traffic control reforms and airport improvements but were willing to support a more limited safety-focused request. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had asked on Friday for $30 billion - including $18 billion for airports - but raised that to $50 billion after a nationwide ground stop blamed on a single router resulted in the cancellation of more than 18,000 flights.

Exclusive-GM plans 20% boost in robotics as factory costs rise

General Motors is aiming to increase use of robots and other automation by 20% at its North American factories by 2028, two people familiar with the matter said, as the automaker grapples with higher labor and onshoring costs. The Detroit automaker is developing its own robots and assembling ⁠them at its Kokomo, Indiana, plant, the same people and two other people said, and is focused on using autonomous mobile robots to move parts around its plants.

New York Mayor Mamdani disbands 'notorious' police unit that used excessive force on protesters

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is disbanding a police unit criticized for using excessive force against protesters in favor of a new "civilian-led approach" to large public demonstrations, he announced on Monday. Mamdani promised in his election campaign last year to disband the police department's Strategic Response Group, a decade-old anti-terrorism unit that has faced legal challenges for its rough tactics at street protests, including the use of pepper spray by armed officers in riot gear and mass arrests.

FAA pauses Juniper router deployment after grounding US flights

The US Federal Aviation Administration ​said on Tuesday it was immediately pausing deployment of additional Juniper routers pending further testing after a nationwide ground stop last week led to the cancellation of more than 18,000 flights. A group of 13 Democratic senators had urged the FAA to stop deploying the Juniper routers pending testing.

Lawyer for Fed's Cook says she may not participate in 'unfair' White House hearing

A lawyer for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook threatened that Cook may not participate in a White House hearing next month into allegations of mortgage fraud, arguing the central bank official "has no legal obligation to participate in an unfair" proceeding, ⁠according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The letter from Cook's lawyer Abbe David Lowell comes as the White House has demanded that the embattled Fed governor appear at a December 14 hearing to determine if there are grounds for President Donald Trump to proceed with firing Cook.

Rising vet bills drive more Americans to pet insurance

The rising cost of veterinary care is pushing more Americans to buy pet insurance, as advances in animal medicine give owners access to treatments that were uncommon or unavailable a decade ago. For Norwalk, Ohio-based Amanda Moore, 45, whose dog Tasha was diagnosed with mammary cancer, it meant surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment that have cost about $20,500 so far.

Factbox-Multiple tech systems have been crashing. Here is how to protect yourself

A string of high-profile tech outages has dominated headlines in recent days after causing major travel delays, global work outages, ⁠reports of ​inaccessible bank accounts, and even the NSA saying Tuesday it "experienced temporary degradation" during scheduled routine maintenance. Cybersecurity experts say that although the tech outages are typically not the result of cyberattacks, the widespread impact shows how deeply interconnected modern systems have become and how bad actors can take advantage in the fog of confusion.

National Security Agency says network hit by 'temporary degradation' during maintenance

The National Security Agency said in a statement on Tuesday that its network experienced a "temporary degradation" during scheduled routine maintenance that affected some of its internal systems, but "mission-critical capabilities" remained fully operational.

Classified US national security communications network hit by outage, NSA says

The highly classified network that the US National Security Agency uses for its internal communications experienced a "temporary degradation" during scheduled maintenance, the agency said Tuesday. "While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues," the NSA said.

US must intensify vaccination effort to regain measles-free status lost after 26 years

Public health experts say the US must drive vaccinations and disease surveillance in order to regain the hard-won measles-free status it held for 26 years that a Trump administration official said on Monday had been revoked. The Pan American Health Organization told the Trump administration in a letter on Friday that the United States had lost the status, the official said. PAHO is expected to make the formal announcement ⁠on Tuesday.

US judge extends deadline for Trump deposition in BBC defamation case

A Florida federal judge on Tuesday said President Donald Trump must sit for a deposition by January 22 in his $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC, after both sides asked for more time to exchange evidence ahead of a possible trial. US District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also set a January 29 cutoff date for discovery, or the pretrial exchange of evidence between parties, and said both sides must be ready for trial by May 3.

Five takeaways from Trump’s Asia tour: cabinet feuds, Rubio love and a Kim Jong Un curveball

US ⁠President Donald Trump is in Asia this week for talks with foreign leaders in Manila, followed by a visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and possibly ⁠the elusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Here are some takeaways from Trump's journey so far.

Kalshi suspends Trump speech wagers on US regulatory order

Kalshi has halted offering wagers on whether US President Donald Trump will "mention" specific words on certain dates following an order from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Here are more details:

US Democratic senator introduces bill to end China's trade status ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

US Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin on Tuesday introduced legislation to revoke China's normal trade status and favorable tariff treatment just days before US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to meet for a third time this year to discuss a delicate trade truce. Baldwin's bill, which argues that Beijing had failed to uphold the principles of fair trade, would set a deadline to end the permanent normal trade relations that have been in effect since 2002 a year after the legislation is enacted.

US House, Senate lawmakers reach deal on key aviation safety provisions

A bipartisan group of ‌key House and Senate lawmakers have reached a deal in principle on key aviation safety provisions that have been stalled for ‌nearly a year but some key questions remain undecided. Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell said there is agreement on key aviation tracking requirements for civilian airplanes as well as helicopter safety requirements but not yet agreement on requirements for military aircraft. The Senate in December passed a bill unanimously to pass sweeping aviation safety reform legislation to ​address dozens of recommendations issued after a January 2025 collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people.