Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Top UN court ruling on Myanmar genocide to be watched for clues on Gaza

The United Nations' highest court is set to rule on Thursday on whether Myanmar's 2017 military campaign against the minority Rohingya amounted to genocide, in a closely watched case that could shape how courts assess state responsibility for the gravest crime under international law. The decision by the International ​Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, will be its first substantive ruling in more than a decade on alleged violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

UK hands US Army officer to US military in espionage probe

British authorities have transferred a serving ​US Army officer they arrested last week for suspected national security offences to US military custody, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday. The police said the officer, who was arrested by British ‌counter-terrorism police on November ​10 near Gloucester in western England, was under investigation over allegations relating to national security and espionage.

Ukraine cripples Crimean road bridge in blow to Putin before meeting with Xi and Trump

Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central road section of the bridge linking Russia and Crimea on Tuesday, inflicting a military and symbolic blow on President Vladimir Putin two days before he is due to meet the leaders of China and the US. Videos and images posted on X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and verified by Reuters showed the bridge's main road arch had crumbled into the sea, leaving a yawning gap after two strikes in as many days.

France is not 'co-belligerent' in Ukraine, French minister says

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine is part of a mission to provide training and technical support to Ukrainian soldiers in their war against Russia. "We are not co-belligerent ‌in Ukraine and we have no intention to be but we support the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian resistance," Barrot told France 5 television.

Trump to meet Marcos in Manila before China talks

US President Donald Trump will meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday before heading to China for high-stakes talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, seeking to advance US interests in Asia while navigating tensions with Washington's biggest strategic rival. Trump's meeting with Marcos at the presidential palace in Manila will give the Philippine leader an opportunity to press for stronger US security commitments as China steps up its activities in the disputed South China Sea.

APEC members expected to look past trade differences to agree summit text, official says

The members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation may be feuding over tariffs and supply chain snags, but they are likely to look past differences and agree joint aims at their summit in China this week, a senior APEC official told Reuters on Tuesday.

From finding ways to boost economic productivity through the safe use of artificial intelligence to streamlining convoluted customs processing — still a mostly paper-based business — by digitising systems, the APEC member states have a strong track record of pushing countries to look at the bigger picture of international trade, said Carlos Kuriyama, ‌director of the organisation's policy support secretariat.

Exclusive-'Death is near': Inside the hoax bomb threats that rattled Europe's schools and airports

When an email arrived at St John the Baptist Primary School in Belfast on October 19 saying that a bomb had been planted in the building, principal Chris Donnelly was sceptical. Donnelly said the message was deleted within minutes and he could not recall its exact contents, but remembered that it was vaguely worded and had been sent to numerous other schools.

US strikes Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island, US official says

The US military carried out ‌new airstrikes on Iran on Tuesday, a US military official told Reuters, saying US fighter aircraft targeted a missile launch site on Qeshm Island in retaliation for Iran's targeting of US personnel and assets. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not offer further comment.

Thousands march in support of Bukele's Haiti mission as analysts warn of escalation

Haitians marched on Tuesday in support of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's troop deployment to Haiti, as analysts warned that high-profile offensives without a long-term strategy could worsen the conflict with armed gangs. Protesters in several major cities carried signs reading "Long live Bukele" and "Down with the gangs," while Haiti's security minister prepared to meet Bukele in San Salvador. Social media footage indicated thousands turned up.

UN agency warns of Gaza hypothermia deaths without more supplies

The UN migration agency warned on Tuesday of further deaths from hypothermia in Gaza and called for more funding and shelter supplies ahead of winter after a baby died from cold. Heavy rain has already flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians crammed into encampments after the war between Israel and Hamas reduced much of the Gaza Strip to rubble. Last week, a 9-month-old baby living in a tent died from suspected hypothermia, UN agencies and Gaza authorities said, and respiratory illnesses are rising.

German minister rejects US criticism of Kyiv's deep strikes as 'stupid'

Germany and Britain on Tuesday rejected Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby's criticism that Ukraine's deep strikes on Russian oil infrastructure and commercial warehouses were ineffective and risked hardening Russian resolve. The clash laid bare a widening rift ⁠between Washington and its European allies over ​how Ukraine should wage the war, even as Europe and Canada have stepped in to fund arms supplies after the US stopped doing so under President Donald Trump.

Estonia's ⁠plan to shut Russian border disrupts families on both sides

As soon as Estonia announced it was shutting its land border with Russia next month, Alla Guseva decided she had to bring her 86-year-old mother home to St Petersburg. Her mother had been living on her own in Estonia's capital Tallinn, but with the border shutting it was now too much of a risk to leave her there.

At hearing, US Navy chief blasted over Iran war and its toll on sailors

Democratic lawmakers tore into President Donald Trump's acting head of the Navy on Tuesday, accusing him of being a Trump "yes man" on the Iran war and downplaying its toll on sailors' mental health after eight suicide attempts on an aircraft carrier. The contentious hearing during the waning days ⁠of the Republican-led Senate could be a preview of what's to come when Democrats take control in January after victories in midterm elections earlier this month.

Israeli fire kills four, including a 6-year-old boy, in Gaza, medics say

Israeli gunfire and strikes killed at least four Palestinians, including a 6-year-old boy, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, local health officials said. Medics said Israeli fire killed two people, including 6-year-old Eyas El-Nimnim, in two separate incidents in eastern Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, while two separate airstrikes killed two others in the Khan Younis and Bir Al-Naja areas, in the south and north of the enclave.

Trump and Tehran gamble on time as Iran war stalemate deepens

After nearly nine ​months of war, the United States and Iran are each acting as if they have time on their side, a calculation that has locked them in a stalemate that is almost impossible for either to break. It is a risky gamble, with two former US Middle East negotiators, European officials and Gulf sources saying fighting could resume before a diplomatic exit becomes possible.

Suspect charged with attempted murder in assault of Somali American in Minnesota

A male suspect was charged with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in a weekend assault of a Somali American Uber ⁠driver in Minnesota, prosecutors said on Tuesday, casting the incident as an "incredibly brutal attack." Mohamed Yusuf was assaulted by a passenger on Saturday in Hopkins, Minnesota, the driver's family and prosecutors said. His family said he was in a coma.

US, Iran exchange fire despite talks with mediators

The US and Iran exchanged fire on Tuesday, with the US striking an Iranian missile launch site after Iran said it targeted a US military radar system in Bahrain, despite talks between Iran and mediators Oman and Qatar. The latest back-and-forth between the US and Iran was a reminder of difficulties ending nearly nine months of war that have destabilised the Middle East, pushed up global energy prices and fueled US voter anger in November elections that punished President Donald Trump's Republican Party.

US loses measles elimination status ⁠after nearly ​three decades; Mexico, Bolivia also lose designation

The United States lost its hard-fought measles elimination status after 26 years, the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, as the country failed to curb the continuous spread of the highly contagious virus for more than a year. Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their measles elimination status, the Americas arm of the World Health Organization said.

Yemen's Houthis say they launched drones towards Saudi East-West pipeline

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they had launched a total of five drones towards two pumping stations along the vital Saudi East-West pipeline in the Riyadh area. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.

Eisenkot-led bloc replaces Netanyahu ally as Knesset speaker

Israel's parliament voted on Tuesday to select a new speaker opposed to the agenda of Benjamin Netanyahu, a potential first step in rolling back the prime minister's divisive political agenda even as his main rival struggles to form a government. Parties led by Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's main competitor in an inconclusive October election, voted to install Matan Kahana, a member of Eisenkot's centre-right Yashar party, with 66 voting in favor of Kahana and 52 voting for another candidate, according to the office of the spokesperson for the parliament.

Haiti's gang violence blocks aid ⁠as child malnutrition worsens

More than a quarter of a million young Haitian children will suffer from acute malnutrition by next year, an international report warned on Tuesday, as mass displacements fueled by gang violence worsen a devastating crisis. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a benchmark for measuring famines, estimated that 253,700 children aged up to 5 will face acute malnutrition by May 2027, and nearly 94,000 of these will be severe, life-threatening cases.

US indicts Irish national over damage to $60 million military plane

The US Justice Department said on Tuesday that an Irish national has been indicted for breaking ⁠into and destroying a $60 million US military C-130H aircraft at Shannon Airport in Ireland.

Rare images of isolated Indigenous group in Brazil highlight threats

Rare images of an isolated group ⁠of Indigenous people emerging from a remote part of Brazil's Amazon rainforest have underscored the threats facing them from loggers, hunters and ranchers, advocates said on Tuesday. Survival International, a UK-based Indigenous peoples' rights group, shared images on Tuesday of what it said was a "historic encounter" a day earlier in a region of Brazil's northeastern Maranhão state between a government team and about 20 uncontacted Awá Indigenous people, who asked for food.

Five takeaways from Trump’s Asia tour: cabinet feuds, Rubio love and a Kim Jong Un curveball

US President Donald Trump is in Asia this week for talks with foreign leaders in Manila, followed by a visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and possibly the elusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Here are some takeaways from Trump's journey so far.

Explainer-Five EU countries' plan for a deportation hub in Rwanda

Five European Union countries — Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands — ‌have said they want to send rejected asylum seekers to a deportation hub in Rwanda and are in ‌talks with Kigali to make that happen next year. Here is what we know so far about the plan.

Russian military transport aircraft crashes in Siberia, 19 dead, defence ministry says

A military An-12 transport aircraft has crashed in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, killing all 19 people on board, Russia's defence ministry ​was quoted as saying on Tuesday. "The preliminary cause of the disaster is a technical malfunction," state news agency RIA quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.