Cricket-Australia to give all players chance to give accounts of 2018 ball tampering incident
Cricket Australia will open a forum to allow all players to give their accounts of the 2018 ball-tampering incident after the allegations in Usman Khawaja's autobiography, interim chairman David Boon said in Hobart on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Todd Greenberg said this was not a reinvestigation of the governing body's 2018 probe that concluded only Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft knew about the ball tampering and the results would not necessarily be made public.