​Cricket ​Australia will ‌open a ​forum to allow all players ‌to give their accounts of the 2018 ball-tampering incident ‌after the allegations in ‌Usman Khawaja's autobiography, interim chairman David Boon said in Hobart ⁠on ​Wednesday.

Chief ⁠Executive Todd Greenberg said this was ⁠not a reinvestigation of ​the governing body's 2018 probe ⁠that concluded only Steve Smith, ⁠David ​Warner and Cameron Bancroft knew about the ⁠ball tampering and the results ⁠would ⁠not necessarily be made public.