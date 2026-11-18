US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ‌on Wednesday he did not think there was any imminent threat to the US capital, when asked about a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments on the possibility that Iran may be planning an attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in Washington. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the ‌US was taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack when he was asked about the CNN report.

Iran's foreign ministry ‌denied the allegations on Tuesday, calling them "baseless." "I am not," Rubio said when asked by a reporter in Manila if he was concerned about an "imminent attack" on Washington. "I don't think there is any imminent threat."

Rubio added that the US government was "always on the lookout for anything that's a threat to the safety and security of the United ⁠States." Trump nodded ​when asked by a reporter on ⁠Tuesday whether Iran was planning to detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital.

"We're looking into it," Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity in Manila. Asked whether there ⁠was an imminent threat, Trump said: "Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before."

Asked again ​whether there was reason to believe an attack was imminent, Trump said: "I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously ⁠because they happen to be crazy." CNN, citing sources, reported on Monday that US intelligence indicated Tehran was developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital.

A ⁠dirty ​bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear explosion, but can spread radioactive contamination and cause significant disruption and public alarm. The US and Iran exchanged fire on Tuesday despite talks between Iran and mediators Oman ⁠and Qatar.

The Iran war began on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran responded with its own strikes ⁠on Israel and Gulf states that ⁠host US bases. US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions. Many top Iranian leaders, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been killed.