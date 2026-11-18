Japan Football Association (JFA) ​Honorary President Kozo Tashima said on Wednesday he has submitted his ‌candidacy ​for the FIFA presidency after securing the support of five national federations.

Nominations for the FIFA presidential election close at 2259 GMT on Wednesday, four months before the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat on March 18, where the vote will take place. Gianni Infantino is seeking reelection for ‌a fourth term as head of global soccer's ruling body.

Candidates need at least five member associations to nominate them. They should also have played an active role in football for two of the last five years as a player or official within FIFA, a confederation or a national association. "On November 17, the JFA submitted a letter to FIFA nominating JFA Honorary President Kozo Tashima as a ‌candidate for (FIFA)," the JFA said in a statement.

Tashima is a former Japan international and youth coach and the first Japanese candidate to stand for FIFA president. He has served on the ‌FIFA Council since 2015. 'STRONG SENSE OF MISSION AND DETERMINATION'

"The JFA submitted to FIFA a letter nominating me as a candidate in the FIFA presidential election," Tashima said in a statement shared by the JFA. "I would like to once again express my gratitude to President (Tsuneyasu) Miyamoto and all the members of the board. I would also like to sincerely thank the football associations of many countries who gave me the necessary support for this nomination.

"With a strong sense of ⁠mission and ​determination, I will take on this challenge so that ⁠FIFA can become a healthier and more trusted organization and contribute to the further development of football around the world." He did not disclose which associations' nominations he had received, but told reporters at the Asian Football Confederation's annual ⁠awards ceremony in Thailand on Wednesday he would later reveal which nations had backed him.

Asked about his objectives, the 68-year-old said: "First and foremost, I believe it is essential to establish proper governance and ensure that transparency ​is firmly maintained. "We must get that right first. Then, on top of that, various policies can be put forward."

Candidates must pass formal eligibility and integrity checks before standing for ⁠election, and FIFA's general secretariat must notify member associations of the proposed candidates for president at least one month before the Congress. OTHER CHALLENGERS

Infantino has faced opposition to his reelection over his aborted attempt to bring private investors into a new ⁠FIFA ​commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup. The Swiss later apologised to the FIFA Council for the way the proposal had been handled.

Other challengers include former Switzerland captain Ramon Vega and French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo. Tashima said he was aware that he was "not necessarily in an advantageous position" heading into the election.

"From here, I need to think carefully about ⁠what strategy to adopt, what kind of manifesto to create, and how to make my case," he added. Diallo, who was drafted in at the last minute as European governing body UEFA's ⁠candidate, said at a press conference on Tuesday ⁠he would reach out to Tashima to "unite our forces".

Tashima said he had not yet spoken with Diallo. "I have spoken indirectly with people around him, but we have not discussed specifically what we would do," he added.

"Mr. Diallo only recently made his announcement, so I would like to speak ‌with him at least once ‌going forward."