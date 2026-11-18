Germany to cut electricity tax rate to European minimum level in 2027, government says
Germany's governing coalition said it had agreed to lower the electricity tax rate for 2027 to the European minimum level, in a bid to help people and small businesses cope with high energy prices.
The measure is temporary but a permanent reduction is intended, the government said on Wednesday, conditional on a corresponding compensation mechanism being put in place in the 2028 budget. From January 1, the electricity tax for private households and businesses will be reduced from the current 2.05 cents to 0.1 cent per kilowatt-hour for an initial period of one year, according to the announcement.
It added that the tax cut will be financed by surplus funds from the subsidies provided under the renewable energy bill, as the government anticipates lower demand for renewable energy subsidies next year on the back of the Iran war and resulting high electricity prices. The government will also introduce a cap on fuel prices from January, limited to three months, to cushion the impact of the conflict, it said.