Germany's governing ​coalition said it had ​agreed to lower the ‌electricity ​tax rate for 2027 to the European minimum level, in a bid ‌to help people and small businesses cope with high energy prices.

The measure is temporary but a permanent reduction is intended, the ‌government said on Wednesday, conditional on a corresponding compensation ‌mechanism being put in place in the 2028 budget. From January 1, the electricity tax for private households and businesses will be reduced from ⁠the ​current 2.05 ⁠cents to 0.1 cent per kilowatt-hour for an initial period of one ⁠year, according to the announcement.

It added that the tax cut will ​be financed by surplus funds from the subsidies provided ⁠under the renewable energy bill, as the government anticipates lower demand for ⁠renewable ​energy subsidies next year on the back of the Iran war and resulting high electricity prices. The government ⁠will also introduce a cap on fuel prices from January, limited ⁠to three ⁠months, to cushion the impact of the conflict, it said.