A place feels different when the people living there see its future as their own responsibility. Across Slovenia's UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, the expression "Tu sem doma," meaning "I am home here," captures a connection between belonging and caring for the landscape. That attachment can encourage communities to protect biodiversity, preserve local knowledge, and develop livelihoods that support a healthier environment.

UNESCO explores these connections in its article, "Towards a resilient future: biosphere reserves as living laboratories for social transformation," published on 17 November 2026. The source is a UNESCO news article reporting on a webinar, so there is no research study or journal name to credit. Its coverage of the International Day of Climate Action highlights how biosphere reserves can connect environmental protection with practical improvements in people's lives.

The UNESCO Office in Venice organised the webinar on 23 October 2026, bringing speakers from Europe and North America into a conversation about community-led change. Their experiences covered sustainable businesses, cultural heritage, public participation, cooperation across borders, and opportunities for young people. Magdalena Landry, Director of UNESCO Venice, stressed that climate resilience includes people's ability to earn a living, respond to change, and help shape their communities' future.

Local Traditions Can Support a Stronger Economy

A locally made product can carry the story of a landscape, the skills of its makers, and knowledge passed between generations. Biosphere branding and certification schemes can help such products gain recognition and value, supporting businesses committed to sustainable practices. Traditional crafts, folklore, and heritage activities can strengthen local identity, interest younger generations, and create opportunities for tourism shaped by residents.

Ed Forrest, from Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere Reserve, described how connecting conservation with livelihoods can create or improve economic opportunities that support climate resilience. Anatolie Risina, from the Republic of Moldova and a member of UNESCO's International Advisory Committee for Biosphere Reserves, highlighted the knowledge and identity carried by local products and traditions. Valuing that heritage can give people stronger reasons to care for the landscapes that sustain their families and businesses.

Residents Need a Real Voice in Local Decisions

People can contribute more to their region's future when they have meaningful opportunities to influence how it is managed. Rosana Cerkvenik, from Slovenia's MAB National Committee, explained that participation depends on time, trust, and mutual respect. Communities need room for different forms of involvement, recognising that residents join discussions at different stages and contribute in different ways.

Cooperation among residents, public authorities, businesses, scientists, and civil-society organisations helps connect environmental priorities with everyday needs. Yanitsa Ivanova Ivanova, from Bulgaria's Central Balkan National Park Directorate, highlighted the value of combining scientific evidence with local knowledge to find solutions that benefit people and nature. These relationships give communities a stronger role in developing responses to shared problems and deciding what progress should look like locally.

Shared Rivers Give Communities Reasons to Cooperate

Environmental challenges reach across administrative boundaries, making cooperation between biosphere reserves a practical part of protecting the places people depend on. Restoring rivers and riverbank habitats was one example discussed by speakers, showing how communities can work towards a shared ecological goal. Such projects can strengthen ecosystems and create opportunities for people from different places to learn from one another.

Partnerships between reserves allow communities to exchange experience, coordinate responses, and develop joint initiatives around common concerns. Learning how another region supports local businesses or involves residents can help communities consider approaches suited to their own circumstances. The webinar offered a space for that exchange, connecting people whose territories differ but whose challenges often overlap.

Young People Bring Questions That Can Spark Change

Young people bring ideas and perspectives that can help their communities explore different futures. David Béland, a Canadian MAB youth representative, emphasised curiosity as a starting point for investigating local challenges and developing useful initiatives. His message placed value on asking meaningful questions about the surrounding world, even with AI making answers easier to access.

Biosphere reserves can give young people opportunities to explore those questions and turn their ideas into action. Their role as living laboratories creates space to test approaches that connect biodiversity protection, cultural identity, sustainable livelihoods, and community participation. A resilient future grows from people having the knowledge, relationships, and opportunities to care for the place they call home.