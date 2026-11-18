Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired a meeting with 13 Sports Universities from across India, in New Delhi on Wednesday. The discussions revolved around strengthening collaboration among Sports Universities, sharing expertise and resources, and building an integrated ecosystem to enhance India’s sports education, research, training, and global competitiveness, as per a press release from the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry.

Dr Mandaviya said, “Our vision is to make Sports Universities the hub of the entire sports ecosystem, where athletes, coaches, training, research, competitions, and world-class infrastructure are all developed together.” The Union Sports Minister encouraged all universities to develop their own expertise in particular sports to benefit the country. “Every university needs to develop its own specific expertise – whether in a particular sport, coaching, sports science, or research. This will benefit the entire nation,” he said.

While the Minister envisioned that the universities develop their own niche areas of expertise, he also encouraged them to partake in knowledge-sharing with each other. “We will no longer work in silos. By integrating our efforts, resources, and expertise, we will build a strong, collaborative national sports ecosystem,” said Dr. Mandaviya. “Every Coach exchange, knowledge exchange, and resource sharing among universities will be promoted.

Despite the fact that a major part of the focus remains on furthering the capabilities of India’s athletes, Dr. Mandaviya also encouraged the universities to build systems that would help India grow its sporting ecosystem and industry as a whole. “Universities must focus on developing specialised expertise in emerging sectors such as Sports Science, Sports Law, and Sports Tourism, to develop skilled professionals and strong institutional capabilities in these fields across India,” said Dr Mandaviya.

“Sports Universities must not limit themselves to just athletes, but also develop sports professionals who can contribute to sports management, administration, and the overall sports ecosystem,” he further stated. “Our goal is for Indian Sports Universities to make their mark at the global level and establish their place among the world's leading universities.” The meeting was attended by Hon’ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao, and Vice-Chancellors and other representatives from 13 Sports Universities across the country. (ANI)