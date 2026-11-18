Britain's Prince William watched Bollywood dances ​and toured a film studio in ​Mumbai on the last day of ‌his ​royal visit to India on Wednesday, while his wife, Kate Middleton, spoke to health workers at a maternity hospital in the city.

The ‌royal couple, who are on a three-day visit to India's financial capital, will end their trip in New Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Wednesday. William and Kate had separate ‌engagements on Wednesday, with the prince visiting the office of a prominent Bollywood production house, ‌Dharma Productions, in suburban Mumbai, while Kate visited a maternity hospital in the centre of the city.

William smiled and clapped as dancers moved to a number from Dharma's hit Bollywood movie, "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (Joy Sometimes, Sorrow Sometimes), which ⁠is ​set partly in London. Actors ⁠Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also present. "He was gracious and kind and spoke extensively about ⁠the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide," said filmmaker Karan ​Johar, who runs Dharma Productions, after the visit.

The royal couple have been on a whirlwind ⁠tour of the city of 13 million since Monday, playing cricket with the retired Sachin Tendulkar, visiting a craft ⁠school ​and attending the glittering award ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, a climate-change award that William set up six years ago. The Princess of Wales, on her most high-profile overseas visit since receiving ⁠treatment for cancer in 2024, also presented one of the awards on Tuesday night, wearing ⁠a bright red Indian-style gown.

In ⁠his speech at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, William said the impact of global warming was becoming conspicuous, with repeated heatwaves and devastating floods, ‌calling it ‌a pivotal moment for the planet.