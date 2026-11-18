The African Development Bank Group and the Japan International Cooperation Agency are exploring ways to expand their partnership and attract more investment for Africa's development. Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah and JICA President Dr Akihiko Tanaka met at JICA's headquarters on 13 November for a detailed review of their cooperation. Their technical teams joined discussions covering existing work in agriculture and infrastructure and opportunities for joint action in additional sectors.

Critical minerals, health, skills development, digital technology, and artificial intelligence featured among the areas considered for closer collaboration. The discussions covered resilience and crisis response, reflecting the institutions' interest in helping African countries manage shocks and strengthen development prospects. Greater private investment, wider access to technology, and stronger participation by Japanese businesses and investors were priorities highlighted by Dr Ould Tah.

Dr Ould Tah linked the partnership's potential to his Four Cardinal Points vision and the New African Financial Architecture for Development, known as NAFAD. That framework seeks to mobilise and deploy capital more effectively and at scale for Africa's priorities, supported by better risk allocation and management. Dr Tanaka said trust between the institutions could help bring more resources and expertise to Africa, calling for the opportunities and cooperation mechanisms identified during the meeting to become concrete joint action.

Private Capital Builds on an Established Financing Partnership

The discussions build on the Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa initiative, launched jointly by the Bank Group and Japan in 2005. Its sixth phase, EPSA 6, covers 2026–2028 and carries a joint financing target of $5.5 billion. The initiative provides an established basis for expanding cooperation and supporting private sector development across the continent.

Max Magor Ndiaye, the Bank Group's Director of Syndication, Co-financing, Client Solutions and the African Investment Forum, reported that ongoing projects with JICA amounted to $7 billion. He discussed the cooperation portfolio and prospects for co-financing as the institutions reviewed how to deepen their partnership. Ousmane Fall, Director of Non-Sovereign Operations and Private Sector Support, outlined mechanisms available to support private sector development in Africa.

Electricity and Food Investments Connect Financing With Everyday Needs

JICA is contributing to Mission 300, the electricity access initiative launched by the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group. The initiative seeks to connect 300 million people in sub-Saharan Africa to electricity by 2030. Its implementation forms part of the energy cooperation discussed within the broader partnership.

Martin Fregene, Director of Agriculture and Agro-Industry and acting Vice-President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, presented findings from technical discussions with JICA on food security and agribusiness held earlier in the week. Building on co-financing under EPSA 5, the institutions intend to jointly assess and finance agricultural value chain activities in three countries and one corridor. This work will form part of the Africa Food System Investment Platform, bringing private sector investment into efforts to strengthen food systems and agribusiness.

Japanese Financing Supports the African Development Fund

Before the meeting, Dr Tanaka and Dr Ould Tah signed an agreement for a $583.4 million concessional loan from Japan supporting the seventeenth replenishment of the African Development Fund, known as ADF-17. The fund is the Bank Group's concessional financing window, covering a significant part of the institutions' development cooperation. The loan belongs to Japan's ADF-17 financing package, which includes grants and compensation under the Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative totalling approximately $600 million.