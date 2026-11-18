The African Development Bank Group's Board of Directors has approved a US$68.44 million loan to help Eswatini strengthen public finances, improve business conditions, and expand domestic energy production. The financing doubles the US$34.2 million originally planned for the second phase of the Enhancing Economic Resilience and Competitiveness Programme. This approval completes the Bank's support for the two-year reform operation launched in June 2025 to strengthen economic resilience and encourage private sector growth and employment.

One pillar strengthens fiscal management through clearer debt reporting, timely supplier payments, and protection for essential health, education, and social spending as the government reduces its deficit. The other tackles the time and cost of doing business and strengthens energy security, supporting private firms as drivers of job creation. Moono Mupotola, the Bank's Deputy Director General for Southern Africa and Country Manager for Eswatini, connected these reforms to its Four Cardinal Points: capital reaching people, stronger financial systems, youth employment, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Fuel, food, and fertiliser account for around 40 per cent of Eswatini's imports, and more than 70 per cent arrive through South Africa. Global price increases can reach shops, farms, and government accounts within weeks, exposing households and public finances to sudden pressure. The larger loan falls under the Bank's Global Energy and Fertiliser Crisis Response Framework, combining immediate economic and supply protection with reforms designed to deliver lasting benefits.

Fuel Reserves and Local Power Help Cushion Price Shocks

The government has contributed about US$20.5 million to a fuel price stabilisation fund and subsidises agricultural inputs to support farmers. Through the energy regulator, approximately US$12.4 million has been committed across 2026 and 2027 to soften electricity tariff increases. A strategic fuel reserve under construction at Phuzumoya will store 80 million litres, equivalent to roughly 60 days of national supply.

A 40 MW biomass plant and the first 20 MW project under a 75 MW solar programme have reached financial close, advancing investment toward a target of about 100 MW of new domestic capacity. Renewables already provide 64.7 percent of electricity generation, with a target of 71 percent by 2027/28. Greater domestic generation supports the programme's energy security goals by reducing dependence on imported electricity.

Easier Business Registration Can Open Doors to Credit

Women own an estimated 65 percent of Eswatini's micro, small, and medium enterprises, concentrated largely in informal wholesale trade and agriculture. Only 4 percent of MSMEs have obtained bank credit, with informality and a lack of acceptable collateral restricting access, making faster and cheaper registration an important step toward formalisation and financing. Since 2021, the MSME Revolving Fund has disbursed around US$2.8 million and supported approximately 3,084 jobs.

Unemployment among emaSwati aged 15–35 reached 47 percent in 2025, down from 48.7 percent in 2023, leaving substantial demand for employment opportunities. Young people represent more than half the working-age population, and three-quarters of MSMEs are sole operators employing nobody else. A separate Bank technical assistance grant will fund a financial inclusion baseline survey and support MSME legislation, reinforcing Mupotola's examples of progress through women accessing business loans, suppliers receiving timely payments, and companies registering within a day.

Coordinated Budget Support Protects Essential Spending

Budget support for 2026/27 totals US$218.44 million, comprising the Bank's US$68.44 million and an anticipated US$150 million from other development partners, helping close the gap between planned spending and expected revenue and easing adjustment pressures on essential services. The programme's two general budget support operations cover 2025/26 and 2026/27 and total US$115.94 million, including the US$47.5 million first phase approved on 25 June 2025. Its reforms align with Eswatini's National Development Plan 2023–2028 and the Bank's Country Strategy Paper for Eswatini 2025–2030.