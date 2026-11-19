US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump as Anthropic's record IPO pricing fuels hopes for strong debut
Nasdaq futures rose nearly 2% early on Thursday after Anthropic priced its IPO above range, raising expectations for a strong market debut and lifting sentiment around battered AI stocks.
Anthropic priced its upsized offering at $83 per share, above its $70 to $78 range, raising $81 billion in the largest listing on record thatvalued the company at about $1.5 trillion. It will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. AI-related plays in Europe, including ASML, Infineon and Siemens Energy gained about 3% each, while sentiment in Asian stocks was weaker, with Taiwan's main index down 4.4%.
The listing follows weeks of pressure on chipmakers and cloud companies, which have raised hundreds of billions of dollars to fund massive spending plans, over valuation concerns, rising AI infrastructure costs and the sudden exit of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, a pillar of the industry’s growth. At 3:30 a.m. ET, Nasdaq E-minis NQc1 were up 523 points, or 1.92%, S&P 500 E-minis ESc1 were up 82.5 points, or 1.12%, and Dow E-minis YMc1 were up 359 points, or 0.71%.
The S&P 500 logged its fifth consecutive session of decline on Wednesday, with AI chip giant Nvidia ending 2.9% lower as uncertainty over co-founder Jensen Huang's recent departure overshadowed a stellar revenue forecast. Hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting added to the pressure. Nearly all Fed officials saw a need for more rate increases if the economy performed as projected, according to the minutes, while a few warned that inflation could be stickier than anticipated and could call for tighter policy.
Traders are pricing in near-certainty of a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's December meeting and about an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point move, according to LSEG data. Walmart reports earnings before the opening bell.
Take-Two Interactive will be in focus with the global launch of "Grand Theft Auto VI."