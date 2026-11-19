Nasdaq futures rose nearly 2% early on Thursday after Anthropic priced its IPO above range, raising expectations for a strong ‌market debut and lifting sentiment around battered AI stocks.

Anthropic priced its upsized offering at $83 per share, above its $70 to $78 range, raising $81 billion in the largest listing on record thatvalued the company at about $1.5 trillion. It will begin ‌trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. AI-related plays in Europe, including ASML, Infineon and Siemens Energy ‌gained about 3% each, while sentiment in Asian stocks was weaker, with Taiwan's main index down 4.4%.

The listing follows weeks of pressure on chipmakers and cloud companies, which have raised hundreds of billions of dollars to fund massive spending plans, over valuation concerns, rising ⁠AI infrastructure ​costs and the sudden ⁠exit of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, a pillar of the industry’s growth. At 3:30 a.m. ET, Nasdaq E-minis NQc1 were up 523 ⁠points, or 1.92%, S&P 500 E-minis ESc1 were up 82.5 points, or 1.12%, and Dow E-minis YMc1 were up 359 ​points, or 0.71%.

The S&P 500 logged its fifth consecutive session of decline on Wednesday, with AI ⁠chip giant Nvidia ending 2.9% lower as uncertainty over co-founder Jensen Huang's recent departure overshadowed a stellar revenue forecast. Hawkish minutes from the ⁠Federal ​Reserve's latest meeting added to the pressure. Nearly all Fed officials saw a need for more rate increases if the economy performed as projected, according to the minutes, while a few warned that inflation could ⁠be stickier than anticipated and could call for tighter policy.

Traders are pricing in near-certainty of a 25-basis-point hike ⁠at the Fed's December ⁠meeting and about an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point move, according to LSEG data. Walmart reports earnings before the opening bell.

Take-Two Interactive will be in focus ‌with the global launch ‌of "Grand Theft Auto VI."