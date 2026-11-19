German authorities have raised their assessment of the threat ​to information technology systems to "tense to critical", noting ​that agentic artificial intelligence systems are providing ‌more opportunities ​for attackers. Many companies and consumers had a false sense of security about the risks they faced, according to the report on Thursday by the Federal Office ‌for Information Security (BSI).

The agency issues an assessment once a year. Last year, it described the situation as "tense". The warning comes as cyberattacks in recent months have disrupted supermarket cooling systems across Europe, French blood banks and German hospitals, underlining ‌the threat to interconnected structures underpinning modern economies.

The BSI also joined other governments on Wednesday in sounding the ‌alarm over a critical flaw in the popular programming language Java that could allow hackers to access computer systems, the latest high-profile cyber incident in recent weeks. "Where exploiting vulnerabilities used to require expert knowledge and took a certain amount of time, attacks are becoming ever faster, ⁠cheaper, and ​more targeted," the report said.

The ⁠BSI Cyber Index, which measures cybersecurity threats, has risen sharply since the middle of last year, to 238 points at the middle ⁠of the year from 124 at the same point in 2025. High-performance AI models can find and exploit weaknesses with increasing ​speed and range and the threat took a "critical turn" in the current period, the report said.

It said ⁠email-based attacks were declining as malicious actors used AI models to attack systems directly. So-called attack surfaces — the sum of potential entry points ⁠and ​vulnerable areas — had increased considerably as digitisation and connected devices have spread in Germany, the report also said.

It warned that governments were making progress in tightening regulation of IT security but many companies had been too slow ⁠to strengthen their defences, particularly by failing to use AI systems to scan for vulnerabilities before attacks. "Small and ⁠medium-sized enterprises form the ⁠backbone of the German economy, but often have little to counter attacks," the report said.

Operators of critical infrastructure, which have been subject to tougher regulation, are generally better ‌protected but there is "room ‌for improvement," it added.