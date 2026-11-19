The Asian Development Bank has appointed Karthik Muralidharan as its Chief Economist and Director General of the Economic Research and Development Impact Department. Muralidharan currently serves as Tata Chancellor's Professor of Economics at the University of California, San Diego, bringing an extensive background in development research and government engagement. He will assume office on 1 July 2027, taking responsibility for work that informs the bank's understanding of economies across Asia and the Pacific.

His responsibilities will cover ADB's economic research, policy analysis and forecasting, providing evidence to help member countries address development challenges. He will oversee the Asian Development Outlook, the bank's flagship economic publication covering the region's economic performance and prospects. The position brings together research leadership and policy advice, connecting economic analysis with decisions affecting people across ADB's member countries.

ADB President Masato Kanda said Muralidharan brings the expertise and leadership needed as members face increasingly complex development challenges. He expressed confidence that the incoming Chief Economist would help translate rigorous research into practical advice for governments. Kanda connected that work to ADB's investment decisions, emphasizing the importance of investments that improve lives across the region.

Connecting economic evidence with government decisions

Muralidharan's research covers public finance, education, health, social protection, governance and the delivery of public services. His work combines large-scale empirical analysis with close engagement with governments on how public policies are designed and implemented. Findings from his research have appeared in many of the world's leading academic journals, reflecting a career spanning academic scholarship and practical policy questions.

Helping governments improve spending and public services

As Founder and Scientific Director of the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States, Muralidharan works with governments across India to strengthen state capacity and improve public spending and service delivery. His research affiliations include the National Bureau of Economic Research, the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and several global research networks. He serves on the Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel and has advised governments, policy institutions, foundations and international organizations.

Bringing Harvard and Cambridge training to the role

Muralidharan earned his doctorate in economics from Harvard University, building the academic foundation for his career in development economics. His undergraduate studies were completed at Harvard, where he received a bachelor's degree in economics with summa cum laude honours. He holds a master's degree in economics from the University of Cambridge, completing an educational background that supports his research and policy work.