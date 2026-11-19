Brazil's booming corn ethanol plants are producing record amounts of animal feed products ​as part of their refining process, helping drive a surge in feedlot cattle in ‌the ​world's largest beef producer and heralding more dramatic expansion ahead.

Brazil, long a sugarcane ethanol powerhouse, has seen corn ethanol output grow from practically nothing to more than a quarter of its total ethanol production over the last decade thanks to massive expansion of the country's corn crop, according to industry figures. That has resulted in the production of millions of tons of dried distillers grains with or without ‌solubles (DDG/S), a high-protein animal feed. DDG/S is left after corn starch is fermented and turned into ethanol, concentrating the content of protein and other nutrients in the kernels.

The grains have found a welcome market among ranchers across Brazil, pushing ever more cattle into feedlots and helping drive the biofuel's profitability, with dozens more plants in the pipeline. The combination benefits both sectors, which are among the largest industries in Brazil. Domestic demand for ethanol is driven by a current government-mandated blend of 32% ethanol in gasoline, while demand from importers such as China for young beef necessitates ‌more intense rearing cycles using nutrient-dense feed like DDG/S.

DDG/S offers "a spectacular opportunity for feedlot operations," said Mauricio Velloso, president of national feedlot association ASSOCON. "It's such a clear facilitator that it's encouraging new livestock producers to enter the feedlot business, precisely because of how easy ‌it makes managing the diet." MORE FEED, MORE FEEDLOTS

Since corn ethanol maker FS inaugurated Brazil's first corn-ethanol plant during the 2017-2018 season, Brazilian production of DDG/S has rocketed from 280,000 metric tons to more than 4.8 million tons in the 2025-2026 season, according to data from corn ethanol industry body UNEM. "The industry is in unrestrained expansion," said Andrea Verissimo, UNEM's director of international relations and communications, adding that output of animal feed co-products in the 2026-2027 season is expected to hit 5.71 million tons.

Brazilian feedlot production reached 4.9 million head of cattle in 2017 and has set a new record every year since then, hitting 9.25 million cattle in 2025, according to a ⁠census by animal nutrient ​producer DSM-Firmenich. The company forecast in June that a new record of ⁠9.78 million feedlot cattle will be slaughtered this year. In 2025, feedlot cattle accounted for 22% of animals slaughtered in Brazil, up from close to 16% in 2017, according to Reuters calculations comparing DSM-Firmenich's feedlot census with data from government statistics agency IBGE.

"The expansion of the corn-ethanol industry — and, consequently, the greater availability of co-products like DDG/S — ⁠has contributed to the development of feedlot operations in Mato Grosso," said Ana Eufrazio, a cattle farming analyst at researcher IMEA, referring to Brazil's top beef-producing state on the southern edge of the Amazon rainforest. From 2005 to 2025, Mato Grosso's pasture space shrank from 25.6 million hectares (63.3 million acres) to ​16.9 million hectares as production more than tripled to over 118 kilograms per hectare, Eufrazio said, adding that more intense cattle rearing allows for increased output from smaller areas of land.

Growth of feedlot operations also depends on market conditions, including input ⁠costs, Eufrazio said. Corn ethanol cannot take all the credit for the boom, some industry participants said.

"I still view the broader, structural factors — such as the advancement of agriculture — as the primary drivers behind the growth of feedlot operations," said Walter Patrizi, DSM-Firmenich's feedlot manager for Latin America. CORN ETHANOL INDUSTRY GROWTH SURGING

Beef producers are looking to build feedlots ⁠close ​to corn ethanol plants, Verissimo and Velloso said, as ranchers try to take advantage of wet distillers grains — or WDG — a related animal-feed product with a shorter shelf life but nutritional benefits and lower production costs. Producer FS has seen increased consumption of its animal feed products and growing numbers of feedlots in proximity to its three operating plants, said Victor Trenti, the company's commercial director.

The margin of animal feed and other co-products can represent around 25% of total revenue at corn ethanol plants, according to the US Department of Agriculture, helping ⁠establish lower breakeven production costs relative to sugarcane ethanol plants. DDG/S is among a number of products that brought breakeven production costs for corn ethanol at a plant in Mato Grosso to 1.84 reais (around $0.31) per liter in July, according to the USDA, compared to 2.22 ⁠to 2.36 reais per liter for sugarcane ethanol produced in Brazil's center-south region ⁠in the same month.

DDG/S typically trades at a 10% to 20% premium to the price of corn, Trenti said, adding that farmers pay more for nutritional gains and to avoid grinding their own grains. FS produces around 2 million tons of DDG/S per year, which could rise to around 3 million tons as two new plants come online soon, said Trenti.

Currently, 29 corn ethanol plants are operating ‌in Brazil while 27 are under construction or ‌in planning stages, according to UNEM. "In five years, we expect (DDG/S production) to double, reaching 12 million tons per year here in Brazil," Trenti ​said.