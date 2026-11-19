El Salvador is preparing to take steps towards joining the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage (CSC) as it develops plans to introduce nuclear power. An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to San Salvador from 4 to 6 November 2026 examined the Convention and its implementation within national law. The discussions focused on strengthening the legal arrangements that govern responsibility and compensation for nuclear damage as the country advances its nuclear programme.

Recent developments include the entry into force of El Salvador's Nuclear Energy Law and the start of operations at its Nuclear Regulatory Authority. The country has established the Organization for the Implementation of the Nuclear Energy Programme in El Salvador to support preparations for introducing nuclear power. At the IAEA's 70th Regular General Conference in September 2026, El Salvador expressed its intention to join the CSC, building on its existing membership of the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage.

The CSC connects countries through shared nuclear liability arrangements and provides an international fund to supplement compensation available for nuclear damage. Its framework allows treaty relations between countries belonging to the Paris Convention, the Vienna Convention or neither, supporting wider international participation. For El Salvador, the mission offered an opportunity to examine how these arrangements could strengthen public protection and provide greater legal certainty for technology providers and investors.

National institutions examine practical legal requirements

Hosted by the government through the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, the mission brought national institutions and international experts together to examine nuclear liability principles in El Salvador's circumstances. A high-level meeting included representatives of the General Directorate of Energy, Hydrocarbons, and Mines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the regulatory authority. Focused discussions with the legislative drafting team addressed CSC implementation requirements and possible changes to existing legislation, with mission funding provided through additional contributions from Japan and the United States.

Julian Gadano, General Coordinator of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, described the mission as timely given the progress of El Salvador's nuclear power programme. He said the discussions reinforced the country's commitment to joining the Convention and its recent amendment, recognising their importance within a strong nuclear legal framework. Gadano identified an opportunity to encourage regional cooperation and broader participation in the CSC across Latin America.

Amendment changes funding requirements for countries without reactors

An amendment adopted in January 2026 removes the requirement for countries without nuclear reactors, including El Salvador at present, to contribute public money to the CSC's supplementary international fund. The amendment has a separate entry-into-force requirement and will take effect once all CSC Contracting Parties, as specified by its terms, have deposited instruments expressing their consent to be bound. This distinction matters because adoption of the amendment does not itself mean its revised funding rules are already in force.

The CSC forms part of a wider set of international agreements addressing civil liability and compensation for nuclear damage across national borders. Instruments adopted under IAEA auspices include the Vienna Convention, the Protocol to Amend the Vienna Convention and the Joint Protocol connecting the Vienna and Paris Conventions. The Paris Convention on Third Party Liability in the Field of Nuclear Energy and the Brussels Convention supplementing it were adopted under the auspices of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency.

Wider participation supports a global compensation framework

The IAEA International Expert Group on Nuclear Liability, known as INLEX, adopted recommendations in 2012 following a request under the IAEA Action Plan on Nuclear Safety. Those recommendations call on countries with nuclear installations to join relevant liability instruments and establish treaty relations with as many countries as practical. A statement adopted by INLEX in 2022 set out the benefits of joining the global nuclear liability regime, supporting efforts towards universal participation.

IAEA General Conference resolution GC(69)/RES/7 recognises these instruments as a basis for establishing a global regime grounded in nuclear liability principles. It encourages Member States to consider joining appropriate instruments and to work towards that shared international framework. El Salvador's discussions with the IAEA support its consideration of the legal steps needed to participate as its nuclear power plans develop.